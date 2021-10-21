T20 World Cup 2021: Rassie van der Dussen’s stunning ton powers South Africa to beat Pakistan in warm-up match

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • South Africa defeated Pakistan in a thrilling encounter.

  • Afghanistan also registered victory over West Indies in their practice game.

T20 World Cup 2021: Rassie van der Dussen’s stunning ton powers South Africa to beat Pakistan in warm-up match
Rassie van der Dussen powers South Africa to thrilling win over Pakistan in warm-up game (Image Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

Rassie van der Dussen smashed a spectacular century in the warm-up match to help South Africa clinch a last-ball thriller against Pakistan at Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Chasing 186, South Africa had a terrible, losing two wickets for just 15 runs in 3 overs. Then, Van der Dussen and captain Temba Bavuma formed a game-changing 107-run partnership for the second wicket.

Bavuma was dismissed by Shaheen Afridi for 46, but Van der Dussen kept his end alive and inspired the Proteas to record a stunning win. With 19 needed off the final over, the right-handed batter hit four fours off the last two balls from Hasan Ali and took South Africa home.

For Pakistan, Fakhar Zaman shined with the bat scoring a 28-ball 52 before retiring hurt. Shoaib Malik (28 off 20) and Asif Ali (32 off 18) played crucial cameos down the order as Pakistan posted 186/6 on the board in 20 overs.

Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad star as Afghanistan pip West Indies

In the other warm-up game, Afghanistan registered a 56-run victory over West Indies at ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.

Batting first, Afghanistan posted an imposing total of 189/5 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of quickfire half-centuries from both their openers – Hazratullah Zazai and Mohammad Shahzad. While Zazai scored 56 off 35 balls, Shahzad made 54 from 35 deliveries.

In reply, the West Indies could only manage to reach 133/5, losing the contest by 56 runs. All-rounder Roston Chase smashed an unbeaten fifty but could not prevent the Kieron Pollard-led side from their second consecutive loss in warm-up fixtures.

Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi bowled exceptionally well in the game. He picked up three wickets while conceding just 2 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

TAGS: , , , ,

CATEGORY: South Africa, T20, World Cup

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement