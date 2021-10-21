T20 World Cup 2021: Rassie van der Dussen’s stunning ton powers South Africa to beat Pakistan in warm-up match

Rassie van der Dussen smashed a spectacular century in the warm-up match to help South Africa clinch a last-ball thriller against Pakistan at Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Chasing 186, South Africa had a terrible, losing two wickets for just 15 runs in 3 overs. Then, Van der Dussen and captain Temba Bavuma formed a game-changing 107-run partnership for the second wicket.

Bavuma was dismissed by Shaheen Afridi for 46, but Van der Dussen kept his end alive and inspired the Proteas to record a stunning win. With 19 needed off the final over, the right-handed batter hit four fours off the last two balls from Hasan Ali and took South Africa home.

For Pakistan, Fakhar Zaman shined with the bat scoring a 28-ball 52 before retiring hurt. Shoaib Malik (28 off 20) and Asif Ali (32 off 18) played crucial cameos down the order as Pakistan posted 186/6 on the board in 20 overs.

Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad star as Afghanistan pip West Indies

In the other warm-up game, Afghanistan registered a 56-run victory over West Indies at ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.

Batting first, Afghanistan posted an imposing total of 189/5 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of quickfire half-centuries from both their openers – Hazratullah Zazai and Mohammad Shahzad. While Zazai scored 56 off 35 balls, Shahzad made 54 from 35 deliveries.

In reply, the West Indies could only manage to reach 133/5, losing the contest by 56 runs. All-rounder Roston Chase smashed an unbeaten fifty but could not prevent the Kieron Pollard-led side from their second consecutive loss in warm-up fixtures.

Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi bowled exceptionally well in the game. He picked up three wickets while conceding just 2 runs in his quota of 4 overs.