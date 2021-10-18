T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa, Pakistan win their respective warm-up matches

In the ninth warm-up match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021, South Africa defeated Afghanistan by 41 runs.

Batting first, South Africa posted 145/5 on the board in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to a gritty knock by middle-order batter Aiden Markram. The right-handed batsman scored a crucial 48 from 35 deliveries with the help of two fours and as many sixes.

Apart from Markram, Proteas captain Temba Bavuma (31), batsman Rassie van der Dussen (21), and finisher David Miller (20) chipped in with valuable contributions to guide their side towards a respectable total.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman was the pick of the bowler for Afghanistan. The right-armer bagged as many as three wickets while conceding 24 runs in his quota of 4 overs, which included a maiden as well. Captain Mohammad Nabi (1/25) also bowled well and bagged one scalp.

In reply, Afghanistan never looked settled as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Both the openers, Mohammad Shahzad (0) and Hazratullah Zazai (0), got out without troubling the scorers.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (19), Karim Janat (16), captain Mohammad Nabi (34) and Gulbadin Naib (17) were the only players who scored in double figures as eventually, Afghanistan could only manage to score 108/8, to lose the contest by 41 runs.

Tabraiz Shamsi was once again at his best, picking a three-wicket haul for 18 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Pacer Lungi Ngidi bagged two scalps while conceding 27 runs.

Similarly, in the 10th warm-up fixture, Pakistan registered a comfortable victory over West Indies by seven wickets.

Chasing the paltry target of 131, Pakistan captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan stitched 36 runs for the opening wicket before Ravi Rampaul cleaned up Rizwan to draw first blood.

Then, Babar and Fakhar Zaman took charge to write the winning script. The duo formed a crucial 58-runs partnership for the first wicket to take the game away from the Windies. Azam continued his top form and scored a half-century before getting stumped by Nicholas Pooran in the 12th over bowled by Hayden Walsh.

Walsh didn’t stop there as on the very next delivery, the leg-spinner got rid of senior Pakistani batter Mohammad Hafeez for a golden duck.

Zaman stayed till the end and sealed Pakistan’s win with a six. The left-handed batter played a vital unbeaten knock of 46 runs off 24 balls with the help of six boundaries. Former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik stayed not out on 14 off 11 balls.

Earlier, West Indies made 130/7 in their allotted 20 overs, coursey of some valuable knocks played by Shimron Hetmyer, skipper Kieron Pollard, and Chris Gayle. While Hetmyer top-scored with 28 off 24 balls, Pollard and Gayle contributed 23 and 20, respectively.

Hasan Ali was the most successful bowler for Pakistan. The right-armer bagged a couple of scalps for just 21 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Apart from Hasan, the pace duo of Haris Rauf (2/32) and Shaheen Afridi (2/41) also picked up two wickets apiece.