T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa vs Sri Lanka – Pitch Report, Predicted XI and Match Prediction

South Africa will take on Sri Lanka in Match 25 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 on Saturday afternoon in Sharjah. Both teams will be eyeing their second win of the Super 12 stage to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

For South Africa, their opener and wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock – who didn’t play the previous game due to personal reasons – has declared his availability for the upcoming fixture and should be considered for selection in the final XI.

On the other hand, the Sri Lankans have a clean bill of health for the fixture, with spinner Maheesh Theekshana returning in their defeat to Australia.

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 16 | SA won: 11 | SL won: 05 | No result: 0

Pitch report:

The pitch in Sharjah is expected to be competitive, with equal assistance for both batters and bowlers. Though the pitch slows down towards the end of the match, the captain winning the toss should bat first because it becomes easy to chase after looking at the set target.

Probable XIs:

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Sri lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

SA wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-45

SL total: 130-140

Case 2:

SL wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 45-50

SA total: 150-160

South Africa to win the match.