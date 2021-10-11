T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka makes 4 changes in their 15-man squad

Last month, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) listed 20 players in their probable squad for the T20 World Cup 2021 after adding 5 more names a few days ago. Now, SLC has trimmed the squad to the final 15 with Dasun Shanaka being named the captain with Dhananjaya de Silva as his deputy.

Leg-spinner Akila Dananjaya, batter Pathum Nissanka, and fast bowlers Lahiru Kumara and Binura Fernando have been added to the 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, the country’s cricket board said on Sunday.

The quartet replaced left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama, fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep and all-rounders Lahiru Madushanka and Kamindu Mendis.

Middle-order batter Kusal Perera, who was a major doubt due to a hamstring injury, also made a cut in the final 15.

“The following 15 members final squad was selected by the Cricket Selection Committee to take part in the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2021, which will be played in UAE and Oman from 17th October to 14th November 2021,” SLC said in a statement.

Sri Lanka’s squad for T20 World Cup 2021:

Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva (vc), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando.

Sri Lanka will take on Namibia in their opening clash in Abu Dhabi on October 18.