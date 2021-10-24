T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh – Pitch Report, Predicted XI and Match Prediction

Bangladesh will face Sri Lanka in Match 15 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday, October 21.

Both sides have made it to the Super 12 stage after big wins in the qualification round. While Sri Lanka were unbeaten in Round 1, Bangladesh bounced back after facing defeat in their tournament opener against Scotland to ensure qualification.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, Bangladesh registered thumping wins over champion teams like New Zealand and Australia at home and the conditions there were quite similar to the ones in UAE. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, came into the Super 12s after humiliating their opponents in the qualifying round and their side seems to have all the bases covered.

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 11 | SL won: 07 | BAN won: 04 | No result: 0

Pitch report:

The pitch on offer in Sharjah has been in the slower side and it provided great assistance to slow bowlers and spinners in recent times. Batting after the powerplay overs is too difficult as the spinners are getting more grip and help from the surface. The team winning the toss will look to field first total and restrict the opponent at a below-par score.

Probable XIs:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana/Akila Dananjaya, Lahiru Kumara

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

SL wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 35-40

BAN total: 125-140

Case 2:

BAN wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-45

SL total: 130-145

Sri Lanka to win the contest.