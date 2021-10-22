T20 World Cup 2021: Twitter erupts as Namibia beat Ireland to qualify for Super 12s

  • Namibia march into the Super 12 stage of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

  • Namibian captain Gerhard Erasmus won the 'Player of the Match' award.

Namibia beat Ireland (Pic Source: Twitter)
Namibia have cruised into the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021 with a thumping win over Ireland in their last match of Round 1 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday, October 22.

Namibia are placed at the second spot in Group A after Sri Lanka, who will face the Netherlands in their last fixture of the opening round.

The win over Ireland have earned Namibia a spot in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage alongside India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Scotland.

Gerhard Erasmus top-scored for Namibia with an unbeaten 53 off 49 balls while David Wiese contributed 28 not out as they chased down the target of 126 with eight wickets and nine balls to spare.

Earlier, Namibian bowlers made a strong comeback to restrict the Irish at a modest total of 125-8. Paul Stirling top-scored for his side with a 24-ball 38 and shared 62 runs off just 44 balls with Kevin O’Brien (25) for the opening wicket.

Jan Frylinck (3/21) was the pick of the bowlers for Namibia, while Wiese (2/22) also bagged two wickets.

