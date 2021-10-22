T20 World Cup 2021: Twitter erupts as Namibia beat Ireland to qualify for Super 12s

Namibia have cruised into the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021 with a thumping win over Ireland in their last match of Round 1 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday, October 22.

Namibia are placed at the second spot in Group A after Sri Lanka, who will face the Netherlands in their last fixture of the opening round.

The win over Ireland have earned Namibia a spot in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage alongside India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Scotland.

Gerhard Erasmus top-scored for Namibia with an unbeaten 53 off 49 balls while David Wiese contributed 28 not out as they chased down the target of 126 with eight wickets and nine balls to spare.

Earlier, Namibian bowlers made a strong comeback to restrict the Irish at a modest total of 125-8. Paul Stirling top-scored for his side with a 24-ball 38 and shared 62 runs off just 44 balls with Kevin O’Brien (25) for the opening wicket.

Jan Frylinck (3/21) was the pick of the bowlers for Namibia, while Wiese (2/22) also bagged two wickets.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Namibia have created history! They’ve won by 8 wickets! What a moment. And that was a very well deserved win! #NAMvIRE #T20WorldCup — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) October 22, 2021

What a story #T20WorldCup #IREvNAM @CricketNamibia1 send out a strong message to all Associate nations on what can be done .. it can be done .. Well done guys 🤸‍♀️🤸‍♀️🤸‍♀️👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/IdXGc5NLmO — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) October 22, 2021

Congratulations Namibia. An extremely proud moment. To beat Netherlands and Ireland is commendable — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) October 22, 2021

Another exceptional all-round performance from David Wiese, (+14 Batting Impact, +9 Bowling Impact) helps put #T20WorldCup debutants Namibia into the Super 12s, knocking out Ireland in the process.#T20WorldCup #IREvNAM — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) October 22, 2021

Namibia 🇳🇦👏👏👏👏take a bow. What emotion! Sports has a way of bringing such emotion out. #IREvNAM @cricketworldcup #ICCT20WorldCup2021 — Venky Mysore (@VenkyMysore) October 22, 2021

Namibia secure an eight-wicket win, bringing an end to our @T20WorldCup campaign. Thank you to all our fans for your support. 📷 @ICC#BackingGreen ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/zTkO9jXlaI — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) October 22, 2021

We feel all the joy for Namibia as a crocket nation on the qualification to the Super 12 stage of the #ICCT20WorldCup2021 Well dome to Gerhard Erasmus and his wonderful team👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) October 22, 2021

It has been deeply moving to see the joy on the faces of the Namibian cricketers — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 22, 2021