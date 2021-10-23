T20 World Cup 2021: Twitter goes wild as Australia hold nerve to beat South Africa in a last-over thriller

  • Australia defeated South Africa by five wickets in Abu Dhabi.

  • Josh Hazlewood was named 'Player of the Match' for his spectacular bowling performance.

Australia beat South Africa in a thrilling game (Image Source: @Cricketcomau)
In the opening match of the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021, Australia defeated South Africa by five wickets at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Chasing a paltry target of 119, Australia had a dreadful start, losing three wickets for just 38 runs in 7.5 overs.

Then, the experienced duo of Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell took charge and tried to calm things down. The pair went on to add crucial 42-runs for the fourth wicket before Markram took a stunning catch to get rid of Smith (35).

In the very next over, Tabraiz Shamsi cleaned up dangerous Maxwell (18) to bring back Proteas into the game. However, Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade ruined South Africa hopes by adding a match-winning unbeaten stand of 40 runs for the sixth wicket.

Stoinis and Wade remained not out on 24 and 15 to complete the chase in 19.4 overs as Australia won the contest by five wickets.

Earlier, South Africa could only manage to get 118/9 on the board in their allotted 20 overs. Aiden Markram was the only batter who stood up against the top-quality Australian bowling. The right-handed batsman top-scored with 40 off 36 balls, including three fours and a six. Apart from Markram, tailender Kagiso Rabada was the second-best scorer with 19 from 23 deliveries.

For Australia, Josh Hazlewood (2/19), Adam Zampa (2/21) and Mitchell Starc (2/32) were the most effective bowlers with two wickets apiece. Pat Cummins (1/17) and Maxwell (1/24) claimed one scalp each.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

