T20 World Cup 2021 [Twitter reactions]: Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas star in Oman's dominating win over PNG

Posted On / /
  • Oman defeated Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets in the first game of T20 World Cup 2021.

  • Opener Jatinder Singh played a match-winning 73-run knock.

Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas power Oman to 10-wicket win over PNG (Image Source: Twitter)
In the opening game of the T20 World Cup 2021, Oman comprehensively defeated Papua New Guinea (PNG) by 10 wickets at Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Chasing 130, Oman gave no chance to PNG for a comeback and completed the match without losing a wicket in 13.4 overs. Aqib Ilyas and Jatinder Singh formed an unbeaten 131-runs partnership for the opening wicket to start the campaign on a high note.

Both the openers scored their respective half-centuries. While Jatinder top-scored with 73 off 42 deliveries, Illyas made 50 from 43 balls.

Earlier, PNG only managed to post 129/9 on the board in their allotted 20 overs. Captain Assad Vala and middle-order batter Charles Amini were the only run-scorers in PNG innings.

Assad smashed a crucial fifty and scored 56 off 43 balls with the help of seven boundaries. Similarly, Charles chipped in with 37 from 26 deliveries to inspire PNG to reach a respectable total.

Oman skipper Zeeshan Maqsood shined with the ball, picking up a four-wicket haul for just 20 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Apart from Zeeshan, Kaleemullah (2/19) and Bilal Khan (2/16) bagged a couple of scalps.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

