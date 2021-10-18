T20 World Cup 2021 [Twitter reactions]: Maheesh Theekshana spins Sri Lanka to dominating win over Nambia

  • Sri Lanka defeated Nambia by seven wickets in T20 World Cup 2021.

  • Maheesh Theekshana won the ‘Player of the Match’ for his splendid bowling.

Sri Lanka beat Nambia by 7 wickets (Image Source: Twitter)
In the fourth match of Group A of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021, Sri Lanka defeated Nambia by seven wickets at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Chasing a paltry target of 97, Sri Lanka finished the contest in 14 overs. Although, the Dasun Shanaka-led side had a dreadful start, losing their top three batters for just 26 runs. Openers Pathum Nissanka (5), Kusal Perera (11) and senior batter Dinesh Chandimal (5) failed to contribute much with the bat.

Then, Avishka Fernando and Bhanuka Rajapaksa took charge and didn’t allow Nambia to capitalise further. The duo stitched a match-winning 74-run partnership to power Sri Lanka to a comprehensive seven-wicket victory.

Earlier, Nambia were bowled out for a mere 96 in 19.3 overs, thanks to some incredible bowling display by Sri Lanka.

Top-order batsman Craig Williams, captain Gerhard Erasmus and all-rounder JJ Smit were the only players who could score in double digits. While Williams made 29 off 36 balls, Erasmus scored 20 off 19, and Smit remained unbeaten on 12 runs.

Young spinner Maheesh Theekshana was the pick of the bowler for the Islanders. The right-armer bagged a three-wicket haul while conceding only 25 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

Apart from Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara and Wanidu Hasaranga also performed outstandingly well with the ball. While Lahiru picked up two wickets for just 9 runs in 3.3 overs, Hasaranga also took a couple of scalps for 24 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Similarly, Chamika Karunaratne (1/17) and Dushmantha Chameera (1/19) bagged one wicket apiece.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

