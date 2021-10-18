T20 World Cup 2021 [Twitter reactions]: Maheesh Theekshana spins Sri Lanka to dominating win over Nambia

In the fourth match of Group A of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021, Sri Lanka defeated Nambia by seven wickets at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Chasing a paltry target of 97, Sri Lanka finished the contest in 14 overs. Although, the Dasun Shanaka-led side had a dreadful start, losing their top three batters for just 26 runs. Openers Pathum Nissanka (5), Kusal Perera (11) and senior batter Dinesh Chandimal (5) failed to contribute much with the bat.

Then, Avishka Fernando and Bhanuka Rajapaksa took charge and didn’t allow Nambia to capitalise further. The duo stitched a match-winning 74-run partnership to power Sri Lanka to a comprehensive seven-wicket victory.

Earlier, Nambia were bowled out for a mere 96 in 19.3 overs, thanks to some incredible bowling display by Sri Lanka.

Top-order batsman Craig Williams, captain Gerhard Erasmus and all-rounder JJ Smit were the only players who could score in double digits. While Williams made 29 off 36 balls, Erasmus scored 20 off 19, and Smit remained unbeaten on 12 runs.

Young spinner Maheesh Theekshana was the pick of the bowler for the Islanders. The right-armer bagged a three-wicket haul while conceding only 25 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

Apart from Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara and Wanidu Hasaranga also performed outstandingly well with the ball. While Lahiru picked up two wickets for just 9 runs in 3.3 overs, Hasaranga also took a couple of scalps for 24 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Similarly, Chamika Karunaratne (1/17) and Dushmantha Chameera (1/19) bagged one wicket apiece.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Maheesh Theekshana won the Player of the Match award for his 3 wickets for 25.#LKA #SriLanka #T20WorldCup #SLvNAM pic.twitter.com/ynsSmbrcgl — Sri Lanka Tweet 🇱🇰 💉 (@SriLankaTweet) October 18, 2021

Last month, Maheesh Theekshana picked a wicket on the first ball of his ODI career and today he picks a wicket on the first ball of his T20 World Cup career.#T20WorldCup #NAMvSL — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) October 18, 2021

Sri Lanka (66.67%) have the highest win percentage in T20 World Cup history and are the only team to reach FINAL three times. In case you're surprised why they didn't directly get into Super 12s, it is cos at cut-off date (Dec 31, 2018) they were outside Top 8 in T20I Rankings. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) October 18, 2021

Namibia have been bowled out for 96. Fantastic bowling performance by the Lankans, Maheesh Theekshana picked up 3 wickets for just 25 runs. Hasaranga, Lahiru picked 2 each. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 18, 2021

One-handed beauty from 🇱🇰 skipper Dasun Shanaka

👏👏👏👏

Even Namibia fans happy with that effort#T20WorldCup #SLvNAM 🏏 pic.twitter.com/7bg6kWBOHh — Ishara Isuru 🏏⚽️🏉 (@Ishisuru1) October 18, 2021

Off to a roaring start 🦁 Who was your player of the match for #SriLanka in their 7⃣-wicket win over #Namibia? ICC Men's #T20WorldCup #LiveTheGame #SLvNAM pic.twitter.com/TaEZcpgF6P — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 18, 2021

Srilanka dominating the associate nations like a boss, they are coming for the T20 trophy, dark horse. #SLvNAM #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/NFowuYf2iL — Karthi (@usernametherila) October 18, 2021