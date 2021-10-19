T20 World Cup 2021 [Twitter reactions]: Scotland beat PNG for 2nd win in a row; inch closer to Super-12 stage

In the fifth match of Group B of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021, Scotland defeated Papua New Guinea (PNG) by 17 runs at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Tuesday to strengthen their chances of making a spot in the Super-12 stage.

Batting first, Scotland posted a decent total of 165/9 on the board in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to crucial knocks by Richie Berrington and Matthew Cross. After losing both the openers at 26, Berrington and Cross took their team out of hot waters.

The pair stitched a vital partnership of 92 runs for the second wicket before Simon Atai broke the stand by removing Cross, who fell five runs short of his half-century. However, Berrington stayed alive at his end and kept tickling the scoreboard. The South Africa born Scottish cricketer contributed 70 with the willow to push the team’s total beyond the mark of 150.

Kabua Morea and Chad Soper were the pick of the bowlers for PNG. While Morea bagged four wickets while conceding 31 runs, Soper took a three-wicket haul for 24 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

In reply, PNG could only manage to reach 148 runs, to lose the contest by 17 runs. PNG’s top and middle-order’s failure to contribute runs was the prime reason behind their loss, as the tailenders did their best to take the game into the last over.

All-rounder Norman Vanua shined with the bat with 47 runs off 37 balls and almost pulled off a miraculous victory for his side. Pacer Josh Davey bowled outstandingly well in the game and picked up four wickets while giving away only 18 runs in 3.3 overs.

