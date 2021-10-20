T20 World Cup 2021: WATCH – Rishabh Pant gets keeping lessons from mentor MS Dhoni in Dubai

Former India skipper MS Dhoni, who has been roped in as the mentor of Team India for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021, was seen in action during the warm-up match against Australia in Dubai on Wednesday.

The cameras captured Dhoni giving wicketkeeping lessons to Rishabh Pant. This all happened when the play was halted for a few minutes due to sight-screen issues.

Dhoni was also spotted talking to Pant while standing near the Indian team’s dugout. It appeared that MSD was talking about the key points for a wicketkeeper.

Dhoni and Pant 😍 pic.twitter.com/YWxXqNHirJ — Sunaina Gosh (@Sunainagosh7) October 20, 2021

MS Dhoni shares his wisdom with Rishabh Pant on the sidelines 🤩 #TeamIndia #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/VznUzJcbyd — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 20, 2021

Rohit Sharma shines as India beat Australia in the warm-up fixture

In the practice match, India restricted Australia at 152/5. Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, and Marcus Stoinis shined with the bat after the Aussies lost their first three wickets for just 11 runs.

Maxi and Smith added 61 runs for the fourth wicket before leg-spinner Rahul Chahar dismissed Maxwell. Then, Smith and Stoinis formed a much-needed 76 runs partnership to take Australia to a respectable total. Smith scored 57 runs off 48 balls while Stoinis made an unbeaten 41 from just 25 deliveries.

For India, Ravichandran Ashwin (2/8) grabbed two wickets, whereas Chahar (1/17), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/27) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/35) picked up one scalp each.

In reply, the ‘Men in Blue’ successfully chased down the target in 17.5 overs with nine wickets in hand. Rohit Sharma, who was captaining the side in this contest, led from the front and smashed 60 off 41 deliveries, including five fours and three sixes.

Apart from Rohit, opener KL Rahul and middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with valuable contributions. Rahul made 39 off 31 balls while Surya stayed unbeaten on 38.