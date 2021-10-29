T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies vs Bangladesh – Pitch Report, Predicted XI and Match Prediction

West Indies and Bangladesh are set to compete in the 23rd match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

While the defending champions West Indies lost to England and South Africa, Mahmudullah’s Bangladesh were defeated by Sri Lanka and England. Therefore, both teams need a win to keep their semi-final hopes alive in the tournament.

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 11 | WI won: 06 | BAN won: 05 | No result: 0

Pitch report:

The pitch in Sharjah is on the slower side, so varying the pace will be crucial for fast bowlers. The batters need to use their skills rather than going for the fancy strokes.

Probable XIs:

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Lendl Simmons/Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder/Oshane Thomas, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul

Bangladesh: Liton Das/Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed/Shamim Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

WI wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-45

BAN total: 140-150

Case 2:

BAN wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 45-50

WI total: 155-165

West Indies to win the match.