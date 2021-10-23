T20 World Cup: A hapless West Indies surrender against England in Dubai – Twitter Reactions

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • England thrashed West Indies in their opening game of T20 World Cup 2021.

  • The defending champions were bundled out for a paltry 55 in 14.2 overs.

T20 World Cup: A hapless West Indies surrender against England in Dubai – Twitter Reactions
Advertisement

A thumping win for England as they have started their T20 World Cup campaign in this year’s edition with a six-wicket victory over the defending champions West Indies, although the game was nowhere near to a repeat of the 2016 finale. The Men in Maroon did pick four wickets, three inside the powerplay, but the total of 55 was always chaseable for a team like England.

The English bowlers were persistent with their line and length and were rewarded as West Indies managed their second lowest T20 total after 45 which they made against the same opponents in 2019.

It was also the third lowest total in T20 World Cup behind 39 and 44 (both by Netherlands).

“There’s not a lot to explain – it was an unacceptable performance, but we do need to take this on the chin and move on. It’s a matter of finding our straps, we have to find a way to get a fighting total on the board, today was a day where we couldn’t find that balance, but we need to forget this and move on. This is an international sport, such days happen, but we need to find a solution,” said the losing captain Kieron Pollard.

“We have played a lot of T20 cricket around the world, this is something we have all experienced, you’ll have to accept such days. Each game is important, we still have four games in the tournament and we’ll have to look forward,” he added.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , ,

CATEGORY: England, T20, Twitter Reactions, World Cup

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement