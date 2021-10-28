T20 World Cup: Adam Zampa, David Warner steer Australia to a comfortable win over Sri Lanka – Twitter reactions

  • Australia brush aside Sri Lanka in Match 22 of T20 World Cup 2021.

  • Aussie opener David Warner regain his batting form.

T20 World Cup: Adam Zampa, David Warner steer Australia to a comfortable win over Sri Lanka – Twitter reactions
David Warner (Pic Source: Twitter)
Australia maintained their 100 per cent record in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with an emphatic seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Dubai on Thursday.

Chasing 155 to victory, the Aussie opener David Warner led the way with 65 runs off just 42 balls. He got out in the 15th over, when Australia needed only 25 runs to win.

After the first innings, Sri Lanka (154/6) looked competitive on a sluggish pitch, but their bowlers failed to pick wickets in the powerplay overs and Warner, Aaron Finch (37) capitalised.

Earlier, Charith Asalanka (35) and Kusal Perera (35) guided Sri Lanka to 78/2 in the first 10 overs. But they missed the opportunity of taking their side to a big total as Adam Zampa (2-12) heaped the pressure on the batters, and they staggered to 94/5.

Thanks to a quickfire 33 from Bhanuka Rajapaksa that Dasun Shanaka & Co. gave bowlers something to defend.

For Australia, Steve Smith (28 not out) and Marcus Stoinis (16 not out) finished the job after Finch, Warner and Glenn Maxwell’s dismissal.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

