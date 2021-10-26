T20 World Cup: Aiden Markram, bowlers propel South Africa to emphatic win over West Indies – Twitter reactions

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • South Africa defeated West Indies by eight wickets.

  • Dwaine Pretorius returned with impressive figures of 2-0-17-3.

T20 World Cup: Aiden Markram, bowlers propel South Africa to emphatic win over West Indies – Twitter reactions
South Africa beat West Indies in T20 World Cup 2021 (Image Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

South Africa defeated West Indies by eight wickets at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Chasing 144, South Africa didn’t have a good start as they lost captain Temba Bavuma in the first over. Then, Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen took charge and added a 57-run stand for the second wicket. Akeal Hosein broke the partnership by removing Hendricks in the 10th over.

However, Van der Dussen stayed on the crease, and Aiden Markram joined him to form an unbeaten and match-winning 83 run partnership for the third wicket. Van der Dussen stayed unbeaten on 43 off 51 balls, while Markram remained not out on 51 from 26 deliveries as South Africa chased down the total in 18.2 overs.

Earlier, West Indies posted 143/8 on the board in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to an explosive knock by opener Evin Lewis. The left-handed batsman scored 56 from 35 deliveries with the help of three fours and 6 sixes.

Captain Kieron Pollard was the second-highest scorer for the defending champions. He made 26 off 20 balls, including three boundaries.

For the Proteas, Dwaine Pretorius and Keshav Maharaj were the pick of the bowlers. Pretorius bagged three scalps for 17 runs in 2 overs, while Maharaj took two wickets while giving away 24 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , , ,

CATEGORY: Aiden Markram, T20, Twitter Reactions, World Cup

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement