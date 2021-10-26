T20 World Cup: Aiden Markram, bowlers propel South Africa to emphatic win over West Indies – Twitter reactions

South Africa defeated West Indies by eight wickets at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Chasing 144, South Africa didn’t have a good start as they lost captain Temba Bavuma in the first over. Then, Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen took charge and added a 57-run stand for the second wicket. Akeal Hosein broke the partnership by removing Hendricks in the 10th over.

However, Van der Dussen stayed on the crease, and Aiden Markram joined him to form an unbeaten and match-winning 83 run partnership for the third wicket. Van der Dussen stayed unbeaten on 43 off 51 balls, while Markram remained not out on 51 from 26 deliveries as South Africa chased down the total in 18.2 overs.

Earlier, West Indies posted 143/8 on the board in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to an explosive knock by opener Evin Lewis. The left-handed batsman scored 56 from 35 deliveries with the help of three fours and 6 sixes.

Captain Kieron Pollard was the second-highest scorer for the defending champions. He made 26 off 20 balls, including three boundaries.

For the Proteas, Dwaine Pretorius and Keshav Maharaj were the pick of the bowlers. Pretorius bagged three scalps for 17 runs in 2 overs, while Maharaj took two wickets while giving away 24 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Calm and composed #AidenMarkram batted with hefty strike rate to register their first victory for #SouthAfrica #T20WorldCup #WIvSA — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) October 26, 2021

That was a very impressive innings from Markram. With QDK’s involvement in the tournament now surely in doubt, #SAF need Markram to make the step up even more than they did before. He’s always had the ability but his intent is now seemingly on the rise. #T20WorldCup — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) October 26, 2021

End of an era for the West Indies. Would have to win all their remaining three games, decimate one (probably two) of SL/Aus/Ban, and hope other results go their way if they're to progress. The Caribbean T20 dynasty is on the precipice. #T20WorldCup — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) October 26, 2021

Lowest strike-rate in a men's T20 World Cup innings (min: 50 balls):-

84.31 – Rassie van der Dussen🇿🇦 v WI, today

98.07 – Dwayne Smith🏝️ v BAN, 2007

105.55 – Brendon McCullum🇳🇿 v SA, 2009 Rassie scores 43*(51) in the successful chase today.#T20WorldCup #SAvWI — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) October 26, 2021

A clinical win for South Africa. Never allowed WI to get going with the bat and then were just smart enough to never be too far behind in the game. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 26, 2021

South Africa beat West Indies by 8 wickets. Markram, Nortje, Maharaj are the heroes, they have announced themselves by beating the defending champions. Clinical win as you get, well played, South Africa. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 26, 2021