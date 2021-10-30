T20 World Cup: David Miller outshines Wanindu Hasaranga’s hat-trick as SA win a thriller – Twitter reactions

South Africa defeated Sri Lanka in a thrilling contest by four wickets at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing 143, South Africa had a dreadful start, losing the top three batters in quick succession. Dushmantha Chameera provided a remarkable start to his team as he removed both openers Reeza Hendricks (11) and Quinton de Kock (12) in the fourth over.

Soon, Rassie van der Dussen (16), who was striking at 145.45, met an unfortunate run-out as South Africa were reduced for 49/3 after eight overs.

Then, captain Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram tried to calm things down as they steadied the ship. The duo added 47 runs for the fourth wicket, and just before it looked like the pair was settled, Wanindu Hasaranga cleaned up Markram for 19 to break the partnership.

Hasaranga then took two more wickets in his next over, removing Bavuma and Pretorius to pick up his hat-trick and brought back Sri Lanka in the game. However, David Miller had some other plans as he smashed two sixes in the final over to finish the match. Miller scored an unbeaten 13-ball 26 as South Africa won the contest by four wickets.

Earlier, Pathum Nissanka shined with the bat for Sri Lanka and turned out to be a lone warrior to ensure his team made a respectable total in their allotted 20 overs. The wickets kept falling at the other end but didn’t impact Nissanka as he continued tickling the scoreboard.

Nissanka, ultimately, scored 72 runs off 58 deliveries with the help of nine boundaries, including three sixes. The right-handed batter, who came to open, stayed on the crease until 18.4 overs and single-handedly anchored the Sri Lankan innings.

Charith Asalanka, with 21 off 14, was Sri Lanka’s second-highest run-getter in the match. As many as eight batters scored in single digits, including two ducks.

For Proteas, Tabraiz Shamsi (3/17) and Dwaine Pretorius (3/17) were the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets each. Anrich Nortje also bagged a couple of scalps for 27 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Killer Miller is back! https://t.co/oKtkNSXchD — Isa Guha (@isaguha) October 30, 2021

So much testosterone coming through the screen from Rabada and Miller’s screams that I’ve spontaneously sprouted a beard. #T20WorldCup — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) October 30, 2021

Wanindu👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) October 30, 2021

W W W! 🎩

Hat-trick for Hasaranga 🔥 Hasaranga becomes the third bowler to pick up a hat-trick in the #T20WorldCup#RoaringForGlory #ApeKollo pic.twitter.com/4y5DkXfdDQ — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) October 30, 2021

Hasaranga absolute game changer 🔥 special! What a spell! Get him in the BBL please. #T20WorldCup #SAvSL — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) October 30, 2021

Wanindu Hasaranga is so bloody good — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) October 30, 2021

The third ever #T20WorldCup hat-trick comes from #SL spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, all three deliveries were googlies to right-handed batters.#T20WorldCup #SAvSL — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) October 30, 2021