T20 World Cup: David Miller outshines Wanindu Hasaranga’s hat-trick as SA win a thriller – Twitter reactions

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • South Africa beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in Sharjah.

  • David Miller hit two sixes in the final over to take Proteas home.

T20 World Cup: David Miller outshines Wanindu Hasaranga’s hat-trick as SA win a thriller – Twitter reactions
David Miller, Wanindu Hasaranga (Image Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

South Africa defeated Sri Lanka in a thrilling contest by four wickets at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing 143, South Africa had a dreadful start, losing the top three batters in quick succession. Dushmantha Chameera provided a remarkable start to his team as he removed both openers Reeza Hendricks (11) and Quinton de Kock (12) in the fourth over.

Soon, Rassie van der Dussen (16), who was striking at 145.45, met an unfortunate run-out as South Africa were reduced for 49/3 after eight overs.

Then, captain Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram tried to calm things down as they steadied the ship. The duo added 47 runs for the fourth wicket, and just before it looked like the pair was settled, Wanindu Hasaranga cleaned up Markram for 19 to break the partnership.

Hasaranga then took two more wickets in his next over, removing Bavuma and Pretorius to pick up his hat-trick and brought back Sri Lanka in the game. However, David Miller had some other plans as he smashed two sixes in the final over to finish the match. Miller scored an unbeaten 13-ball 26 as South Africa won the contest by four wickets.

Earlier, Pathum Nissanka shined with the bat for Sri Lanka and turned out to be a lone warrior to ensure his team made a respectable total in their allotted 20 overs. The wickets kept falling at the other end but didn’t impact Nissanka as he continued tickling the scoreboard.

Nissanka, ultimately, scored 72 runs off 58 deliveries with the help of nine boundaries, including three sixes. The right-handed batter, who came to open, stayed on the crease until 18.4 overs and single-handedly anchored the Sri Lankan innings.

Charith Asalanka, with 21 off 14, was Sri Lanka’s second-highest run-getter in the match. As many as eight batters scored in single digits, including two ducks.

For Proteas, Tabraiz Shamsi (3/17) and Dwaine Pretorius (3/17) were the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets each. Anrich Nortje also bagged a couple of scalps for 27 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , , , ,

CATEGORY: David Miller, T20, Twitter Reactions, World Cup

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement