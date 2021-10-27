T20 World Cup: Harbhajan Singh, Mohammad Amir’s war of words leaves a bad taste in the mouth of cricket fans

Veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir got involved in a war of words on Twitter after Pakistan’s 10-wicket win over India in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 on October 24.

It was Amir who started the banter by sharing an old clip from a Test match where former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi smashed Harbhajan for four sixes in an over. Harbhajan did not hold back and shared a still from the 2010 Lord’s Test between Pakistan and England where Amir was found guilty of spot-fixing.

“Lords mai no ball kaise ho gya tha ?? Kitna liya kisne diya ? Test cricket hai no ball kaise ho sakta hai ? Shame on u and ur other supporters for disgracing this beautiful game,” tweeted Harbhajan.

While replying to Harbhajan’s tweet, Amir lost his cool and used abusive language towards the Punjab lad.

However, the legendary Indian cricketer did not relent in his opinion of Amir.

“For people like you @iamamirofficial only Paisa paisa paisa paisa .. na izzat na kuch aur sirf paisa..bataoge nahi apne desh walo ko aur supporters ko k kitna mila tha .. get lost I feel yuk talking to people like you for insulting this game and making people fool with ur acts,” tweeted Bhajji.

In his last post, Harbhajan shared a video from an Asia Cup match where he can be seen smashing Amir for a maximum.

“Fixer ko sixer.. out of the park @iamamirofficial chal daffa ho ja,” the 41-year-old captioned his video.

Responding to it, Amir tweeted: “chal bhai me tu laga sone, u sit and do some icing on ur pichwara trust me u’ll in ur senses. GOOD NIGHT.”

Well, there’s no denying that some form of disagreement and banter is common between cricketers but the route which the verbal war between Harbhajan and Amir has taken now leaves a bad taste in the mouth of cricket lovers.