T20 World Cup: Jason Roy, bowlers shine as England thrash Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi – Twitter reactions

  • England defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets on Wednesday.

  • Tymal Mills returned with impressive figures of 4-0-27-3.

England beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets (Image Source: Twitter)
England defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Chasing a paltry target of 125, England lost opener Jos Buttler early in the fifth over. Buttler made 18 runs before Nasum Ahmed dismissed the English wicketkeeper-batter.

Then, Jason Roy and Dawid Malan paired up to form a match-winning stand of 73 runs for the second wicket to stamp their authority completely in the contest. Roy smashed the fifth half-century of his T20 International career and looked solid to finish the game, but Shoriful Islam sent him back to the dugout.

Malan remained unbeaten on 28 off 25 balls as England chased down the target in 14.1 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Earlier, England restricted Bangladesh at 124/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Mushfiqur Rahim, with 29 off 30 balls, was their top scorer.

Tymal Mills was the pick of the bowlers for the English side, taking three scalps for 27 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Off-spinner Moeen Ali (2/18) and all-rounder Liam Livingstone (2/15) bagged two wickets each.

Largest wickets win for England in Men’s T20 World Cup:

  • 8 wickets – v BAN at Abu Dhabi, 2021*
  • 7 wickets – v SL at Gros Islet, 2010
  • 7 wickets – v AUS at Bridgetown, 2010
  • 7 wickets – v NZ at Delhi, 2016

Here is how Twitter reacted:

