T20 World Cup: Jason Roy, bowlers shine as England thrash Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi – Twitter reactions

England defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Chasing a paltry target of 125, England lost opener Jos Buttler early in the fifth over. Buttler made 18 runs before Nasum Ahmed dismissed the English wicketkeeper-batter.

Then, Jason Roy and Dawid Malan paired up to form a match-winning stand of 73 runs for the second wicket to stamp their authority completely in the contest. Roy smashed the fifth half-century of his T20 International career and looked solid to finish the game, but Shoriful Islam sent him back to the dugout.

Malan remained unbeaten on 28 off 25 balls as England chased down the target in 14.1 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Earlier, England restricted Bangladesh at 124/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Mushfiqur Rahim, with 29 off 30 balls, was their top scorer.

Tymal Mills was the pick of the bowlers for the English side, taking three scalps for 27 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Off-spinner Moeen Ali (2/18) and all-rounder Liam Livingstone (2/15) bagged two wickets each.

Largest wickets win for England in Men’s T20 World Cup:

8 wickets – v BAN at Abu Dhabi, 2021*

– v BAN at Abu Dhabi, 2021* 7 wickets – v SL at Gros Islet, 2010

– v SL at Gros Islet, 2010 7 wickets – v AUS at Bridgetown, 2010

– v AUS at Bridgetown, 2010 7 wickets – v NZ at Delhi, 2016

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Another clinical win by @ECB_cricket. They look so strong at the moment. England favourites to win the cup @MichaelVaughan? #EngvsBan #T20WorldCup2021 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 27, 2021

Roy's batting impact v SLA spin has risen in the last three years from -2.3 to -0.5 & now +1.1. He's always been able to score against it but he's now combining that with positive impact for wicket prevention (& improved false shot percentage) against them as well. #T20WorldCup — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) October 27, 2021

England & Pakistan so far look a class above the Rest in this #T20WorldCup2021 !! Early days but they will be both take some stopping … — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 27, 2021

Gorgeous innings from Jason Roy comes to an end. Rapid start to maximise the Powerplay, knocked it around, then kicked on with the game won. England yet to be tested by either Windies or Bangladesh but they look to be running very smoothly indeed. #T20WorldCup — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) October 27, 2021

Jason Roy in form – treat to watch. No fear. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) October 27, 2021

A second comfortable win for England in the World Cup. As clinical with the ball as they were against West Indies and more clinical with the bat. Should there be any concerns that they haven’t been tested yet? Don’t think so. Take the wins and move on #T20WorldCup #ENGvBAN — Rob Johnston (@RobJ_Cricket) October 27, 2021