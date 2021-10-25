T20 World Cup: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan run riot with the ball as Afghanistan humiliate Scotland – Twitter Reactions

Afghanistan registered a record win over Scotland in their first Super 12 stage match at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in Sharjah on Monday, October 25.

In their first appearance at this stage of the tournament, Scotland disintegrated as they were bundled out for just 60 runs in 10.2 overs while chasing a mammoth total of 191.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman outfoxed the Scottish batters, picked five wickets for 20 runs, including three in his second over, which effectively ended the opposition’s hopes of a successful chase.

Rashid Khan also bagged four wickets for nine runs as Afghanistan’s world-class spin attack ran riot.

Earlier, the Scotland bowling unit was taken to the cleaners by the Afghans, who posted 190 runs on the board for the loss of 4 wickets – the highest score of the 2021 T20 World Cup so far.

Afghanistan batters hit 11 sixes, including some which went out of the ground. Najibullah Zadran smashed 59 from 34 balls while Rahmanullah Gurbaz made 46 off 37 and Hazratullah Zazai 44 from 30 deliveries.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Der der umbarak shai Afghanistan pa match gatalo. Der zabardast bowling spells @rashidkhan_19 ao @Mujeeb_R88 ao tolo der zabardast batting oko. Der der mubarakbad @ACBofficials — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) October 25, 2021

Mujeeb Ur Rahman became the first Afghanistan player to take a five-wicket haul in T20 World Cup — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) October 25, 2021

FIFER: Tremendous Bowling Display from @Mujeeb_R88 as he picked 5 wickets conceding only 20 runs in his 4 overs. It’s his best bowling figures in T20Is.#AFGvsSCO #T20WorldCup2021 pic.twitter.com/vG0EmMC0q0 — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 25, 2021

Largest runs win for Afghanistan in T20Is:- 130 runs – v SCOT at Sharjah, today

106 runs – v KEN at Sharjah, 2013

84 runs – v IRE at Dehradun, 2019

81 runs – v ZIM at Sharjah, 2016

81 runs – v IRE at Bready, 2018#T20WorldCup #AFGvSCO — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) October 25, 2021

Mujeeb: 4-0-20-5 & Rashid: 2.2-0-9-4. The spin factory of world cricket. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 25, 2021

Best bowling during Powerplay in a #T20WorldCup match

4/14 – Morne Morkel – SAf v Afg in 2010

4/14 – Mujeeb Ur Rahman – #AFGvsSCO in 2021#T20WorldCup2021 #Afghanistan — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 25, 2021

Wow, what a match.. Congratulations on the victory of the Afghan team, may Allah grant more success to Afghanistan. #AFGvSCO#T20WorldCup2021 pic.twitter.com/rJ03Ea8iPi — AlamZaib Khan Mahsud (@AlamZaibPK) October 25, 2021