T20 World Cup: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan run riot with the ball as Afghanistan humiliate Scotland – Twitter Reactions

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Afghanistan thrashed Scotland by 130 runs in Match 17 of T20 World Cup 2021.

  • Mujeeb Ur Rahman won the 'Player of the Match' award for his five-wicket haul.

T20 World Cup: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan run riot with the ball as Afghanistan humiliate Scotland – Twitter Reactions
Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman (Pic Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

Afghanistan registered a record win over Scotland in their first Super 12 stage match at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in Sharjah on Monday, October 25.

In their first appearance at this stage of the tournament, Scotland disintegrated as they were bundled out for just 60 runs in 10.2 overs while chasing a mammoth total of 191.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman outfoxed the Scottish batters, picked five wickets for 20 runs, including three in his second over, which effectively ended the opposition’s hopes of a successful chase.

Rashid Khan also bagged four wickets for nine runs as Afghanistan’s world-class spin attack ran riot.

Earlier, the Scotland bowling unit was taken to the cleaners by the Afghans, who posted 190 runs on the board for the loss of 4 wickets – the highest score of the 2021 T20 World Cup so far.

Afghanistan batters hit 11 sixes, including some which went out of the ground. Najibullah Zadran smashed 59 from 34 balls while Rahmanullah Gurbaz made 46 off 37 and Hazratullah Zazai 44 from 30 deliveries.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , , , ,

CATEGORY: Afghanistan, T20, Twitter Reactions, World Cup

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement