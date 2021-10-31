T20 World Cup: Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan shine as Afghanistan crush Namibia in Sharjah – Twitter reactions

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Afghanistan defeated Namibia by 62 runs in Sharjah.

  • Hamid Hassan returned with impressive figures of 4-0-9-3.

T20 World Cup: Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan shine as Afghanistan crush Namibia in Sharjah – Twitter reactions
Afghanistan beat Namibia by 62 runs (Image Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

In the 27th match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021, Afghanistan defeated Namibia by a massive margin of 62 runs at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday.

Afghanistan, after opting to bat first, posted 160/5 on the board in their allotted 20 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Shahzad top-scored with 45 runs from 33 deliveries with the help of three fours and two sixes.

Apart from Shahzad, opener Hazratullah Zazai (33 off 27), middle-order batsman Asghar Afghan (31 off 23) and captain Mohammad Nabi (32 not out) chipped in with valuable contributions to help Afghanistan post a respectable total.

For Namibia, Ruben Trumpelmann (2/34), and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (2/21) picked up two wickets each.

In reply, Namibia could only manage to reach 98/9 in their stipulated 20 overs to lose the contest by 62 runs.

With 26 off 30 balls, David Wiese was the top scorer for Namibia. For Afghanistan, Hamid Hassan shined with the ball and dominated the proceedings in the second innings. Hassan picked up a three-wicket haul while conceding only nine runs in his quota of 4 overs.

Apart from Hassan, Naveen-ul-Haq also bagged three scalps for 26 runs in 4 overs. Similarly, Gulbadin Naib (2/19) and Rashid Khan (1/14) returned with impressive figures.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , , , ,

CATEGORY: Afghanistan, T20, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement