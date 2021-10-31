T20 World Cup: Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan shine as Afghanistan crush Namibia in Sharjah – Twitter reactions

In the 27th match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021, Afghanistan defeated Namibia by a massive margin of 62 runs at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday.

Afghanistan, after opting to bat first, posted 160/5 on the board in their allotted 20 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Shahzad top-scored with 45 runs from 33 deliveries with the help of three fours and two sixes.

Apart from Shahzad, opener Hazratullah Zazai (33 off 27), middle-order batsman Asghar Afghan (31 off 23) and captain Mohammad Nabi (32 not out) chipped in with valuable contributions to help Afghanistan post a respectable total.

For Namibia, Ruben Trumpelmann (2/34), and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (2/21) picked up two wickets each.

In reply, Namibia could only manage to reach 98/9 in their stipulated 20 overs to lose the contest by 62 runs.

With 26 off 30 balls, David Wiese was the top scorer for Namibia. For Afghanistan, Hamid Hassan shined with the ball and dominated the proceedings in the second innings. Hassan picked up a three-wicket haul while conceding only nine runs in his quota of 4 overs.

Apart from Hassan, Naveen-ul-Haq also bagged three scalps for 26 runs in 4 overs. Similarly, Gulbadin Naib (2/19) and Rashid Khan (1/14) returned with impressive figures.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

MoTM Naveen-ul-Haq dedicates his award to Asghar Afghan in a touching moment 😢 #T20WorldCup #AFGvNAM pic.twitter.com/OwmKHJTNPf — ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) October 31, 2021

Many many congratulations to Afghanistan on big victory against Namebya. Best Wishes for Afghan team.#AFGvNAM pic.twitter.com/VMRnN40Co0 — Rahim Dawar (@RahimDwr) October 31, 2021

Afghanistan get back to winning ways in style 🙌

Great comeback #T20WorldCup | #AFGvNAM pic.twitter.com/1FU4oVwwDX — Talha Naru (@talha_naru07) October 31, 2021

Naveen ul haq has dedicated his Man of the Match Award to Asghar Afghan, Who has just Announced the Retirement from International Cricket. Great Gesture 💯#AFGvNAM | #T20worldcup — Saq!b (@iamSaqibAliAwan) October 31, 2021