T20 World Cup: Ruben Trumpelmann heroics help Namibia outwit Scotland – Twitter Reactions

  • Nambia extended their impressive run in the ongoing T20 World Cup with win over Scotland in Super 12s.

  • Left-arm pacer Ruben Trumpelmann dismantled the Scots top-order in first over of the match.

Ruben Trumpelmann celebrating with his teammates (Pic Source: Twitter)
Scotland’s top order was blown away in a devastating first-over blitz by the Namibian fast bowler Ruben Trumpelmann as they slipped to a four-wicket defeat at the 2021 T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The Scots were bundled out for 60 in a 130-run loss against Afghanistan in their opening Super 12 stage fixture in Sharjah on Monday, having produced a brilliant run to reach the Round 2. Their batting unit was soon under pressure again having lost the toss as Trumpelmann picked three wickets in his first over. Kyle Coetzer’s side were restricted to 109/8, despite Michael Leask’s quick-fire 44.

Scotland gave themselves hope with a spirited bowling display, but JJ Smit, with an unbeaten 32, took Namibia to a historic win.

Namibia will next take on Afghanistan at the same venue on Sunday. Scotland, on the other hand, have a week off before their fixture against New Zealand in Dubai on next Wednesday, November 3.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

