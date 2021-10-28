T20 World Cup: Ruben Trumpelmann heroics help Namibia outwit Scotland – Twitter Reactions

Scotland’s top order was blown away in a devastating first-over blitz by the Namibian fast bowler Ruben Trumpelmann as they slipped to a four-wicket defeat at the 2021 T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The Scots were bundled out for 60 in a 130-run loss against Afghanistan in their opening Super 12 stage fixture in Sharjah on Monday, having produced a brilliant run to reach the Round 2. Their batting unit was soon under pressure again having lost the toss as Trumpelmann picked three wickets in his first over. Kyle Coetzer’s side were restricted to 109/8, despite Michael Leask’s quick-fire 44.

Scotland gave themselves hope with a spirited bowling display, but JJ Smit, with an unbeaten 32, took Namibia to a historic win.

Namibia will next take on Afghanistan at the same venue on Sunday. Scotland, on the other hand, have a week off before their fixture against New Zealand in Dubai on next Wednesday, November 3.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Scotland performed remarkable well given that they lost 3 wickets in the 1st over #Scotland #SCOvNAM #T20WorldCup #LiveTheGame — Monty Panesar (@MontyPanesar) October 27, 2021

atleast one southern african country is enjoying its world cup campaign #SCOvNAM #T20WorldCup — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 27, 2021

Albie Morkel took 2 wickets in 1 over in his only T20I against Scotland. It was he who convinced Ruben Trumpelmann to move his cricket from South Africa to Namibia & Trumpelmann’s done one better with 3 wickets in an over against Scotland. As random links go #T20WorldCup #SCOvNAM — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) October 27, 2021

We have done it again….Namibia beats Scotland with 4 wickets 🙌🏾🇳🇦 pic.twitter.com/buFlQ5EESy — Carla 🇦🇴🇳🇦🇨🇩 (@Nina99103965) October 27, 2021

Namibia now have won more 2nd round matches (Super 8s/10s/12s) at the men's T20 World Cup than Bangladesh, Ireland and Zimbabwe combined! #T20WorldCup #SCOvNAM — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) October 27, 2021