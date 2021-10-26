T20WC 2021: Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik’s late blitz guide Pakistan to victory over New Zealand – Twitter Reactions

Pakistan registered their second win on the trot in the ongoing T20 World Cup by defeating New Zealand in Sharjah.

Chasing 135 for victory, Pakistan got to 30 for the loss of one wicket by the end of the powerplay overs. New Zealand seamer Tim Southee bagged his 100th T20I scalp as he removed Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on 9. Then, leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, after being hit for a huge six, took his revenge by trapping Fakhar Zaman LBW plumb in front. The Men in Green, who were 58/1 after ten overs, lost three wickets in the next four overs to stutter to 91/5.

The highlight of the phase was a freakish catch taken by Devon Conway at an outrageous boundary-line to dismiss Mohammad Hafeez. Eventually, the duo of Asif Ali (27* off 12) and Shoaib Malik (26* off 20) put up a match-winning 48-run stand for the sixth wicket, completing the chase with eight balls to spare.

Earlier, after being asked to bat first, New Zealand started steadily as they reached 42/1 in the first six overs. Martin Guptill (17 off 20) was cleaned up by Haris Rauf in the 6th over. In the next four overs, Imad Wasim removed the dangerous-looking Daryl Mitchell while Mohammad Hafeez sent James Neesham packing on 1.

NZ captain Kane Williamson smashed a few boundaries, and just as his partnership with Conway started to build, Hasan Ali ran out Williamson with a direct hit on to the stumps. The Black Caps were 100/4 after 15 overs. Soon, Rauf removed Conway and Glenn Phillips in the same over and finished with a four-wicket haul.

NZ could just make 134 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their stipulated 20 overs.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Pakistan are looking exceptional .. They will reach the Semis .. all other teams will will hope to avoid them & pray that whoever gets them knocks them out before the final .. Love watching them play Cricket .. #T20WorldCup #Pakistan — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 26, 2021

Pakistan form team to beat at this stage.. momentum well and truly with them✅ — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) October 26, 2021

Pakistan is on a roll. A comprehensive win against India & now a hard-fought win against New Zealand. Their bowling looks in top form. Tonight the in-form opening partnership didn't click but it was Malik & Asif who finished the game for Pakistan — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) October 26, 2021

It was a win for the teams in green today on Day 10 of the #T20WorldCup An important win for South Africa, with Pakistan two from two in the Super 12 stage 🎉@royalstaglil | #InItToWinIt pic.twitter.com/qCfk1kUVR6 — ICC (@ICC) October 26, 2021

this is why u need experience in the team welldone @AasifAli2018 and @realshoaibmalik bhi good answer for those jin ko lagta tha ap ka impact ni hai team me welldone Pakistan 🇵🇰. — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) October 26, 2021

This is our message of PEACE. Support your team. This is your win. This is for PAKISTAN. This is for peace. Kabhi na bhulo #Pakistan, hai hamara Pakistan, hai tumhara Pakistan. #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/aLayHtGd3g — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) October 26, 2021

Just a few months back New-Zealand aborted their tour of Pakistan and this must have been sweet for the men in green #PakvsNz #T20WorldCup — Stay Home – Stay Safe – Get Vaccinated 🙏 (@hemangkbadani) October 26, 2021

That makes it two in two for Pakistan, congratulations everyone👍🏼 Well played team. Absolutely sensational from @HarisRauf14 @realshoaibmalik bhai and @AasifAli2018. Keep going boys🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/PGlNka9Dtg — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) October 26, 2021

Some atmosphere in Sharjah. Good crowds make a broadcast richer. Well played again Pakistan. Very impressive, especially (not exclusively) in that bowling unit. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) October 26, 2021

High impact innings from Asif Ali: scores 27* off 12 balls. That's why it is important to back the finishers with the ability. Can win games on their own — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) October 26, 2021