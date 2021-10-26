T20WC 2021: Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik’s late blitz guide Pakistan to victory over New Zealand – Twitter Reactions

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Pakistan beat New Zealand for back-to-back wins in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

  • After restricting New Zealand to 134/8, Pakistan chased down the target in 18.4 overs.

T20WC 2021: Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik’s late blitz guide Pakistan to victory over New Zealand – Twitter Reactions
Haris Rauf, Pakistan (Pic Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

Pakistan registered their second win on the trot in the ongoing T20 World Cup by defeating New Zealand in Sharjah.

Chasing 135 for victory, Pakistan got to 30 for the loss of one wicket by the end of the powerplay overs. New Zealand seamer Tim Southee bagged his 100th T20I scalp as he removed Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on 9. Then, leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, after being hit for a huge six, took his revenge by trapping Fakhar Zaman LBW plumb in front. The Men in Green, who were 58/1 after ten overs, lost three wickets in the next four overs to stutter to 91/5.

The highlight of the phase was a freakish catch taken by Devon Conway at an outrageous boundary-line to dismiss Mohammad Hafeez. Eventually, the duo of Asif Ali (27* off 12) and Shoaib Malik (26* off 20) put up a match-winning 48-run stand for the sixth wicket, completing the chase with eight balls to spare.

Earlier, after being asked to bat first, New Zealand started steadily as they reached 42/1 in the first six overs. Martin Guptill (17 off 20) was cleaned up by Haris Rauf in the 6th over. In the next four overs, Imad Wasim removed the dangerous-looking Daryl Mitchell while Mohammad Hafeez sent James Neesham packing on 1.

NZ captain Kane Williamson smashed a few boundaries, and just as his partnership with Conway started to build, Hasan Ali ran out Williamson with a direct hit on to the stumps. The Black Caps were 100/4 after 15 overs. Soon, Rauf removed Conway and Glenn Phillips in the same over and finished with a four-wicket haul.

NZ could just make 134 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their stipulated 20 overs.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , , ,

CATEGORY: Pakistan, T20, Twitter Reactions, World Cup

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement