  • Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 by 4 wickets.

  • With the victory, CSK qualified for the IPL 2021 final.

Twitter erupts as MS Dhoni powers CSK to IPL 2021 final with thrilling win over DC
MS Dhoni propels CSK to IPL 2021 final (Image Source: @IPLT20)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by four wickets in a last-over thriller at Dubai International Cricket Stadium to book a place in the final of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Chasing 173, CSK lost opener Faf du Plessis in the very first over, but then Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad took charge and got the Super Kings out of hot waters. The duo added 110 runs for the first wicket before Tom Curran broke the partnership by dismissing Uthappa for a well made 63 runs off 44 deliveries.

CSK lost two more wickets in quick succession, but young star Ruturaj held his end and kept on tickling the scoreboard. The talented opening batter scored 70 runs from 50 balls before falling in the penultimate over of CSK’s chase.

Then, skipper MS Dhoni took charge and showed his vintage avatar to get CSK home. The veteran stumper scored a quickfire 18 off just six deliveries to propel the Super Kings to their ninth final in the history of IPL.

CSK-DC in IPL Qualifiers:

  • Q2: Chennai, 2012 – CSK won by 86 runs
  • Q2: Vizag, 2019 – CSK won by six wickets
  • Q1: Dubai, 2021 – CSK won by four wickets

Earlier, the Capitals posted 172/5 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to explosive knocks by opener Prithvi Shaw and captain Rishabh Pant. Shaw gave DC a flying start and kept the momentum while the falling of wickets at the other end. The Mumbaikar scored 60 off 34 balls with the help of seven fours and three sixes.

Pant and Shimron Hetmyer then took charge and chipped in with valuable contributions to take the team’s total beyond the mark of 170. Pant made an unbeaten 51 from 35 deliveries, including three fours and two sixes. Similarly, Hetmyer scored 37 off 24 balls at a strike rate of 154.17.

For the Super Kings, Moeen Ali was the least expensive bowler. The right-armer conceded 27 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:


