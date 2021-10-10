Twitter erupts as MS Dhoni powers CSK to IPL 2021 final with thrilling win over DC

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by four wickets in a last-over thriller at Dubai International Cricket Stadium to book a place in the final of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Chasing 173, CSK lost opener Faf du Plessis in the very first over, but then Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad took charge and got the Super Kings out of hot waters. The duo added 110 runs for the first wicket before Tom Curran broke the partnership by dismissing Uthappa for a well made 63 runs off 44 deliveries.

CSK lost two more wickets in quick succession, but young star Ruturaj held his end and kept on tickling the scoreboard. The talented opening batter scored 70 runs from 50 balls before falling in the penultimate over of CSK’s chase.

Then, skipper MS Dhoni took charge and showed his vintage avatar to get CSK home. The veteran stumper scored a quickfire 18 off just six deliveries to propel the Super Kings to their ninth final in the history of IPL.

CSK-DC in IPL Qualifiers:

Q2: Chennai, 2012 – CSK won by 86 runs

Q2: Vizag, 2019 – CSK won by six wickets

Q1: Dubai, 2021 – CSK won by four wickets

Earlier, the Capitals posted 172/5 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to explosive knocks by opener Prithvi Shaw and captain Rishabh Pant. Shaw gave DC a flying start and kept the momentum while the falling of wickets at the other end. The Mumbaikar scored 60 off 34 balls with the help of seven fours and three sixes.

Pant and Shimron Hetmyer then took charge and chipped in with valuable contributions to take the team’s total beyond the mark of 170. Pant made an unbeaten 51 from 35 deliveries, including three fours and two sixes. Similarly, Hetmyer scored 37 off 24 balls at a strike rate of 154.17.

For the Super Kings, Moeen Ali was the least expensive bowler. The right-armer conceded 27 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Anddddd the king is back ❤️the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight.@msdhoni — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 10, 2021

What a game of cricket that was! #CSK, they are now in Friday's Final of #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/eiDV9Bwjm8 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 10, 2021

MS Dhoni is the greatest @ChennaiIPL never bet against him. See you in the final he says👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) October 10, 2021

Class is permanent. Brilliant from Dhoni and @ChennaiIPL in the finals once again. With MS Dhoni’s Presence , there is nothing which is impossible. What a comeback by CSK after a difficult season last year #CSKvsDC — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) October 10, 2021

#IPL has gone back to be the tournament where seven teams compete to play #CSK in the finals. Comeback Superking Kings. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 10, 2021

Om Finishaya Namaha !

Great win from Chennai. Ruturaj Top class, Uthappa classy and Dhoni showing how important temparement is. Great win for @ChennaiIPL and what a fightback to reach the finals after the show last season. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 10, 2021

MS Dhoni — Peter Borren (@dutchiepdb) October 10, 2021





And Dhoni finishes off in style !

One request, can someone from @ChennaiIPL please go and give that little girl who was crying a little chocolate/gift ? Or a pic with MSD maybe 🙂 PLEASE 🙏

Congratulations @msdhoni https://t.co/qsA6lwYUi6 — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) October 10, 2021

MS Dhoni is set to become the oldest player to feature in an IPL final (age 40y 100d), overtaking Imran Tahir in 2019 (age 40y 46d).#IPL2021 #DCvCSK — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) October 10, 2021

Captains leading their team to most #IPL finals: 9 – Dhoni

5 – Rohit

2 – Gambhir #IPL2021 #CSKvsDC #Dhoni — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 10, 2021

From a poor year in 2020 to MS Dhoni & @ChennaiIPL roaring their way into the finals of #IPL2021. What a finish. You can't count Dhoni out when it matters 🦁 #DCvCSK #IPL2021 — Stay Home – Stay Safe – Get Vaccinated 🙏 (@hemangkbadani) October 10, 2021

Miss @RaviShastriOfc s commentary. @msdhoni finishes it in style!!!!! @ChennaiIPL well played Ruturaj and ofc Robbie Uthappa. But this is good for cricket that MSD could do this. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 10, 2021