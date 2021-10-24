Twitter erupts as Pakistan halts their T20WC losing streak to India with thumping 10-wicket win in Dubai

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan hit unbeaten half-centuries as Pakistan recorded a thumping 10-wicket win over India in their opening game of T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday, October 24.

Chasing 152 for victory at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the Pakistan openers looked in supreme touch while Indian bowlers looked for a breakthrough throughout the innings.

Earlier, Indian captain Virat Kohli scored his 29th half-century in T20Is before being dismissed for 57 by Shaheen Afridi as the Men in Blue posted 151/7 on the board in their stipulated overs.

Left-arm pacer Afridi removed Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in his first two overs before Hasan Ali removed Suryakumar Yadav to give Pakistan a great start in the powerplay overs.

Along with Kohli, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant also played a handy knock of 39 from 32 deliveries. Pant lost his wicket in the 13th over, just when India started their counterattack. Next batsman Hardik Pandya failed to get going, and India just managed to surpass the psychological 150-run mark on a good batting wicket.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Pakistan has changed history tonight! All the stats have changed for good. Keep the winning streak and inshaAllah this world cup will be coming to Pakistan. Love u boys in green🇵🇰 #pakvsid @TheRealPCB — Umar Gul (@mdk_gul) October 24, 2021

Well done Team Pakistan 🇵🇰 MashaALLAH

i am so happy and excited for your extraordinary winning success.

What a knock @babarazam258 @iMRizwanPak

Well bowled @iShaheenAfridi

#PakvsIndia #Congratulations #PakistanZindabad — Yasir Shah (@Shah64Y) October 24, 2021

It wasn’t India’s day today. Am sure they will learn from their mistakes and come back stronger @BCCI But I must compliment Pakistan for their Brilliant win . They were a better team today @TheRealPCB #INDvPAK — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 24, 2021

Finally the jinx is over winning against India in World Cups. What a thumping win by boys in green… #PakVsInd #PakistanZindabad #T20WorldCup — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) October 24, 2021

Congratulations to team Pakistan on winning the game. Team India will definitely come back better and stronger! #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 24, 2021

What an absolutely stunning win for Pakistan. Just brilliant. — Amy Lofthouse (@amy_cricket) October 24, 2021

What a way to end their World Cup jinx against India. Afridi struck the early blows to set up the game for Pakistan, and the openers left nothing to chance. Excellent batting from Babar & Rizwan. India have plenty of work ahead, but have the pedigree to bounce back quickly. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 24, 2021

Of course all of us are disappointed but let’s keep our hopes and heads high. The World Cup is far from over. Now is the time to regroup and bounce back! #BleedBlue — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) October 24, 2021

Kya baat hai. MashAllah.

Chhaa gayay. pic.twitter.com/vDPeEePntC — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 24, 2021

Congratulations team Pakistan. Great moment for all the Pakistanis around the world. Enjoy the win. A wonderful start to the tournament. Hopefully we can continue like this. — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) October 24, 2021

What a statement Pakistan just made in the #ICCT20WorldCup2021 Now favourites in my opinion after that emphatic win over India. Just a super all round & impressive performance. Babar Azam continues to enhance his reputation as one of the best batters in the world in all forms !! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) October 24, 2021

Top notch stuff @babarazam258 @iMRizwanPak & @iShaheenAfridi. What a game #PakVsInd👏🏼 Nothing’s more joyous than a successful beginning to the World Cup campaign. Keep going team!🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/CvR47fnACb — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) October 24, 2021

Rizwan MOM, created the momentum in the PP putting the pressure on the Indian bowlers. #PakVsInd #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) October 24, 2021

Babar Azam has won all his 12 T20Is as a player in the UAE. Hits the winning runs. Played a captain's knock. What an effort from Rizwan: averages 100+ in T20Is in 2021. That's a startling fact #T20WorldCup #indiaVsPakistan — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) October 24, 2021

Congrats Pakistan! After a turbulent few months and less than ideal preparation – an incredible performance to announce themselves in this tournament. India will be back but a big reality check for sure. #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup — Isa Guha (@isaguha) October 24, 2021

This is all class from Pakistan, what a partnership!! — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 24, 2021

Clinical rizwan and babar 👌 big statement by Pakistan 👏👏 — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) October 24, 2021