  • Pakistan thrashed India in their opening fixture of T20 World Cup 2021.

  • Shaheen Afridi was adjudged 'Player of the Match' for his superb bowling performance.

Twitter erupts as Pakistan halts their T20WC losing streak to India with thumping 10-wicket win in Dubai
Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (Pic Source: Twitter)
Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan hit unbeaten half-centuries as Pakistan recorded a thumping 10-wicket win over India in their opening game of T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday, October 24.

Chasing 152 for victory at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the Pakistan openers looked in supreme touch while Indian bowlers looked for a breakthrough throughout the innings.

Earlier, Indian captain Virat Kohli scored his 29th half-century in T20Is before being dismissed for 57 by Shaheen Afridi as the Men in Blue posted 151/7 on the board in their stipulated overs.

Left-arm pacer Afridi removed Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in his first two overs before Hasan Ali removed Suryakumar Yadav to give Pakistan a great start in the powerplay overs.

Along with Kohli, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant also played a handy knock of 39 from 32 deliveries. Pant lost his wicket in the 13th over, just when India started their counterattack. Next batsman Hardik Pandya failed to get going, and India just managed to surpass the psychological 150-run mark on a good batting wicket.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

