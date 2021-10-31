Twitter Reactions: Another day, another defeat for India against New Zealand at the T20 World Cup

New Zealand have all but knocked India out of the 2021 T20 World Cup after recording a comprehensive 8-wicket at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Put into bat first, India managed to score just 110-7 in their stipulated 20 overs. Trent Boult was the pick of the bowlers bowlers for the Black Caps with 3/20 while Ravindra Jadeja top-scored for the Men in Blue with 26 not out off 19 balls.

In the chase, opener Daryl Mitchell scored a 35-ball 49 and captain Kane Williamson finished things off for his team.

After suffering another embarrassing loss against New Zealand at the T20 World Cup, Indian skipper Virat Kohli said: “I thought we were brutal up front. We weren’t brace enough when we entered the field, but NZ sustained that pressure.

“Every time we took a chance, we lost a wicket. It’s most often a result of hesitation of whether you should go for a shot or not. When you play for India, there are loads of expectations. We are watched, people come to the stadium and everyone who plays for India needs to embrace that and cope with it,” he added.

India will play their remaining games of the ongoing T20 World Cup against Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia on November 3, 5 and 8, respectively.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

It’s not looking good for India.. but we all want India to stay in the tournament. This early exit of India won’t be good for the event 😔 #INDvsNZ #ICCT20WorldCup — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) October 31, 2021

Disappointing performance by India. Really expected a better & strong performance! pic.twitter.com/gAwSikVEi4 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 31, 2021

Very disappointing from India. NZ were amazing. India’s body language wasn’t great, poor shot selection & like few times in the past, New Zealand have virtually ensured we won’t make it to the next stage. This one will hurt India & time for some serious introspection #IndvsNZ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 31, 2021

Fear of Failure writ large within the Indian camp. You can’t be this bad #IndvsNZ — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) October 31, 2021

India could be on the way out of this #T20WorldCup .. the mindset & approach with all that talent so far has been so wrong #India — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 31, 2021

This hasn’t been expected from team India @BCCI Team India has always been amongst one of the favourites..sad & disappointed…well played @BLACKCAPS you guys played better cricket #IndiaVsNewZealand #ICCT20WorldCup2021 — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) October 31, 2021

This defeat should hurt Team India. Tentative with the bat, their shot selection was questionable. New Zealand bowled superbly, but India made their task easier. With their net run rate also taking a beating, a semifinal spot looks a distant dream #INDvNZ #T20WorldCup — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 31, 2021

#IND T20 World Cup so far Batting: 261 for 14 off 40 overs (RR 6.52, average 18.64)

Bowling: 263 for 2 off 32.2 overs (RR 8.13, average 131.50)#T20WorldCup — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) October 31, 2021

India's 2 consecutive losses has been an absolute aberration. Having said that credit to Pakistan & New Zealand for clinical performances #T20WorldCup — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) October 31, 2021

Worst win-loss ratio for #India in ICC limited overs tournaments (WC, CT, WT20): 0.333 vs NZ (Won 3, Lost 9)

0.714 vs SL (Won 5, Lost 7)

0.818 vs Aus (Won 9, Lost 11) #IndvsNZ #WT20 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 31, 2021

Professional performance full of planning and intent from the @BLACKCAPS v @BCCI today. World Cup campaign on track. Balanced bowling line up and superb tactically from the skipper. 🇳🇿💪🏻 — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) October 31, 2021

Three of #India's six heaviest defeats in T20Is in terms of balls remaining have come in 2021. 52 balls vs #Aus (2008)

33 balls vs #NZ (2021)

33 balls vs #SL (2021)

31 balls vs #Aus (2012)

27 balls vs #Eng (2021)

27 balls vs #Aus (2017)#T20WorldCup #INDvNZ — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) October 31, 2021