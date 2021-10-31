Twitter Reactions: Another day, another defeat for India against New Zealand at the T20 World Cup

  • New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets and 33 balls to spare.

  • India's chances to qualify for the semi-finals are minimal now.

Virat Kohli (Pic Source: Twitter)
New Zealand have all but knocked India out of the 2021 T20 World Cup after recording a comprehensive 8-wicket at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Put into bat first, India managed to score just 110-7 in their stipulated 20 overs. Trent Boult was the pick of the bowlers bowlers for the Black Caps with 3/20 while Ravindra Jadeja top-scored for the Men in Blue with 26 not out off 19 balls.

In the chase, opener Daryl Mitchell scored a 35-ball 49 and captain Kane Williamson finished things off for his team.

After suffering another embarrassing loss against New Zealand at the T20 World Cup, Indian skipper Virat Kohli said: “I thought we were brutal up front. We weren’t brace enough when we entered the field, but NZ sustained that pressure.

“Every time we took a chance, we lost a wicket. It’s most often a result of hesitation of whether you should go for a shot or not. When you play for India, there are loads of expectations. We are watched, people come to the stadium and everyone who plays for India needs to embrace that and cope with it,” he added.

India will play their remaining games of the ongoing T20 World Cup against Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia on November 3, 5 and 8, respectively.

