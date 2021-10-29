Twitter Reactions: Asif Ali’s cameo power Pakistan to their third successive win of T20 World Cup 2021

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by 5 wickets.

  • Asif Ali turned the tide in Pakistan's favour.

Twitter Reactions: Asif Ali’s cameo power Pakistan to their third successive win of T20 World Cup 2021
Asif Ali finishes it for Pakistan (Pic Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

Asif Ali scored an unbeaten 25 runs off just 7 balls to power Pakistan to a five-wicket victory over Afghanistan in Match 24 of T20 World Cup 2021 and put them on course for the semifinals.

Afghanistan looked to take the game away from Pakistan after setting a total of 147/6 and restricting their scoring for much of the reply. But Asif changed the dynamics with four big sixes as Pakistan secured their third successive win with six balls remaining.

His heroics were needed as, although skipper Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman made 51 and 30, respectively, the rest of Pakistan’s batters had struggled to find a rhythm. Mohammad Rizwan departed for eight while Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik scored just 10 and 19.

Batting first, Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib made 35 not out each and Najibullah Zadran added 22 as Afghanistan recovered from the early jolts given by Pakistan.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , , ,

CATEGORY: Asif Ali, T20, Twitter Reactions, World Cup

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement