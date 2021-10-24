Twitter reactions: Charith Asalanka blows Bangladesh away in Super 12 fixture of T20 World Cup 2021

  • Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by five wickets.

  • Charith Asalanka played a match-winning knock of 80 runs.

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh in a thrilling contest (Image Source: Twitter)
Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by five wickets in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing a massive target of 172, Sri Lanka had a terrible start as they lost their opening batter Kusal Perera on the fourth delivery of the first over.

Then, Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka took charge and formed a much-needed partnership for the second wicket. The pair went on to add 69 runs before Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan brought back his team in the game.

Shakib cleaned up Nissanka for 24, followed by Avishka Fernando for a duck in the ninth over to reduce Sri Lanka at 71/3. Just eight runs later, Mohammad Saifuddin joined Shakib in the party and removed Wanindu Hasaranga (6).

It appeared that Bangladesh would capitalise from here, but another twist was waiting to greet them as Asalanka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa combined to put together a game-changing partnership. The duo put together a vital stand of 86 runs for the fifth wicket before Nasum Ahmed dismissed Rajapaksa for a well-made 53 off 31 balls. But the damage was done as Sri Lanka chased down the target in 18.5 overs with five wickets in hand. Asalanka stayed unbeaten on 80 off 49 balls.

Earlier, Bangladesh posted 171/4 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of brilliant knocks by  opener Mohammad Naim and senior batter Mushfiqur Rahim.

The pair joined each other in the eighth over when Bangladesh were struggling at 56/2. Naim and Rahim stitched a crucial 73-run partnership to put their side in a commendable position.

Naim smashed six boundaries in his 52-ball 62-run knock, while Rahim remained unbeaten on 57 from 37 deliveries with the help of seven boundaries.

Lahiru Kumara (1/29), Binura Fernando (1/27) and Chamika Karunaratne (1/12) picked up one wicket apiece.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

