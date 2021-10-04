Twitter reactions: DC stuns CSK in last-over thriller to go top of the table in IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the last-over thriller at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday. The win also powered DC to go top of the points table.

The contest went down to the wire, where DC claimed victory with two balls to spare and three wickets in hand. Shimron Hetmyer played a match-winning unbeaten 28 runs knock off 18 deliveries to guide his side to a memorable win.

Shikhar Dhawan also played a crucial inning of 39 runs from 35 balls and stayed in the middle till the 15th over.

Earlier, the Super Kings posted 136/5 on the board in their allotted 20 overs. Ambati Rayudu was the only major highlight for the three-time winners.

Rayudu played an unbeaten knock of 55 runs off 43 balls to guide his side to a respectable total. Rayudu and captain MS Dhoni added a crucial partnership of 70 runs for the fifth wicket.

Axar Patel was the most successful bowler for the Capitals, picking up two wickets for just 18 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also bowled well and bagged one scalp while conceding 20 runs in 4 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

With a win over #CSK in Match 50 of the #VIVOIPL, @DelhiCapitals registered their 1⃣0⃣th win of the season & moved to the top of the Points Table 🔽#DCvCSK pic.twitter.com/lgh6V2a5nc — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 4, 2021

Maybe this was just the dress rehearsal of the #IPL2021 final. What a match #DCvCSK #DCvsCSK ! A young Delhi is the only realistic challenger of an experienced Chennai. — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 4, 2021

A terrific victory for @DelhiCapitals to get to the top! Their momentum now is unmatched and they are the clear favorites, csk fans can say catches win matches but 136 was never going to be enough on this wicket for @ChennaiIPL, but a grt fight back by the men in yellow!#DCvCSK — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) October 4, 2021

Baapu @akshar2026 back to back man of the match awards. Waah bhai. Lage raho. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 4, 2021

Captains winning an IPL match on their birthday:- Sachin Tendulkar (MI) in 2011

Rishabh Pant (DC) today#IPL2021 #DCvCSK — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) October 4, 2021

(Not at the ground before people say! 🤣) — Sam Billings (@sambillings) October 4, 2021

💙 100th Win for DC In T20 Cricket, in #IPL2021's 50th Game 💙 pic.twitter.com/2W53w9bq9y — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 4, 2021

Lack of control from Bravo today. Anyways, a tough loss. Blaming Gowtham makes no sense when our innings is stuck in my mind. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 4, 2021