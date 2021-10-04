Twitter reactions: DC stuns CSK in last-over thriller to go top of the table in IPL 2021

  • Delhi Capitals defeated Chennai Super Kings by three wickets.

  • With the victory, DC claimed the top spot in the points table.

DC beat CSK in a thrilling contest (Image Source: @IPLT20)
Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the last-over thriller at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday. The win also powered DC to go top of the points table.

The contest went down to the wire, where DC claimed victory with two balls to spare and three wickets in hand. Shimron Hetmyer played a match-winning unbeaten 28 runs knock off 18 deliveries to guide his side to a memorable win.

Shikhar Dhawan also played a crucial inning of 39 runs from 35 balls and stayed in the middle till the 15th over.

Earlier, the Super Kings posted 136/5 on the board in their allotted 20 overs. Ambati Rayudu was the only major highlight for the three-time winners.

Rayudu played an unbeaten knock of 55 runs off 43 balls to guide his side to a respectable total. Rayudu and captain MS Dhoni added a crucial partnership of 70 runs for the fifth wicket.

Axar Patel was the most successful bowler for the Capitals, picking up two wickets for just 18 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also bowled well and bagged one scalp while conceding 20 runs in 4 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
