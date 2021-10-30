Twitter Reactions: Jos Buttler, bowlers destroy Australia in Super 12 fixture of T20 World Cup 2021

England thrashed Australia by eight wickets in Match 26 of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, October 30.

Jos Buttler smashed an unbeaten 71 not out off just 32 balls as England raced to the target of 126 with 76 balls to spare.

Bowling first, the Eoin Morgan-led side dominated from the outset, reducing Australia to 21-4 in 6.1 overs. Chris Woakes first sent back David Warner (1) and Glenn Maxwell (6) and then pulled off an outstanding one-handed catch to dismiss Steve Smith for one.

Captain Aaron Finch’s gritty 49-ball 44 and some brutal hits from the lower-order batters took Australia out of hot water before they got all out for 125 off the final ball of their innings. Chris Jordan was the pick of the bowlers for England with three wickets.

In reply, Buttler smoked five huge sixes en route to the fastest fifty in the ongoing multi-team tournament.

It was Australia’s biggest T20I defeat in terms of balls remaining and now have to win their remaining matches to keep the equation of Net Run Rate (NRR) out for qualifying into the semifinals.

On the other hand, England have three emphatic wins from three games and are at the top in Group 1.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

England are just playing at a different level at the moment. The depth in their white ball cricket is staggering. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 30, 2021

Given NRR permutations to come, no exaggeration to say this Buttler knock might be knocking Australia out of the World Cup — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) October 30, 2021

What a fearless approach by England. Australia were put under pressure early on. Jordan & Woakes were fantastic. Jos Buttler 71*(32) was unstoppable #ENGvAUS #ENGvsAUS — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) October 30, 2021

This is a monstrous performance by England. Unrelenting. Quite scary, actually. #T20WorldCup21 — daniel norcross (@norcrosscricket) October 30, 2021

What a team @ECB_cricket what a victory….outstanding batting @josbuttler & superb bowling Chris Jordan #AUSvENG — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) October 30, 2021

Butler the butcher !!! @josbuttler what a knock ✊ #ENGvAUS — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 30, 2021

This is an absolute shellacking and a massive statement from England. They have bullied Australia from the get-go. #T20WorldCup #ENGvAUS — Rob Johnston (@RobJ_Cricket) October 30, 2021

Now that is a message to the rest … England are the best team & most destructive … Whose going to stop them !?? Only #Pakistan look likely at this stage #T20WorldCup — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 30, 2021

How good are @englandcricket 🙌🏻 — Liam Plunkett (@Liam628) October 30, 2021