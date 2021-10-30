Twitter Reactions: Jos Buttler, bowlers destroy Australia in Super 12 fixture of T20 World Cup 2021

  • England put their stamp for the semifinals with a big win over Australia.

  • Jos Buttler smashed the fastest fifty of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Jos Buttler (Photo Source: Twitter)
England thrashed Australia by eight wickets in Match 26 of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, October 30.

Jos Buttler smashed an unbeaten 71 not out off just 32 balls as England raced to the target of 126 with 76 balls to spare.

Bowling first, the Eoin Morgan-led side dominated from the outset, reducing Australia to 21-4 in 6.1 overs. Chris Woakes first sent back David Warner (1) and Glenn Maxwell (6) and then pulled off an outstanding one-handed catch to dismiss Steve Smith for one.

Captain Aaron Finch’s gritty 49-ball 44 and some brutal hits from the lower-order batters took Australia out of hot water before they got all out for 125 off the final ball of their innings. Chris Jordan was the pick of the bowlers for England with three wickets.

In reply, Buttler smoked five huge sixes en route to the fastest fifty in the ongoing multi-team tournament.

It was Australia’s biggest T20I defeat in terms of balls remaining and now have to win their remaining matches to keep the equation of Net Run Rate (NRR) out for qualifying into the semifinals.

On the other hand, England have three emphatic wins from three games and are at the top in Group 1.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

