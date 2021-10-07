Twitter Reactions: KL Rahul inspires PBKS to hand CSK their third consecutive loss of IPL 2021

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Punjab Kings defeated Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets with 7 overs to spare.

  • KL Rahul smashed 98 runs off just 42 balls.

Twitter Reactions: KL Rahul inspires PBKS to hand CSK their third consecutive loss of IPL 2021
Preity Zinta, KL Rahul (Pic Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

Punjab Kings (PBKS) thrashed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets in the 43rd match of IPL 2021 in Dubai on Thursday.

MS Dhoni’s CSK posted 134/6 on the scoreboard after being put in to bat first. Opening batsman Faf du Plessis top-scored for CSK with 76 off 55 balls while Arshdeep Singh (2/35) and Chris Jordan (2/20) shined with the ball for Punjab.

The Preity Zinta co-owned franchise chased down the target comfortably with captain KL Rahul leading from the front, smashing an unbeaten 98 off 42 balls with the help of 7 fours and 8 sixes.

It was CSK’s third consecutive loss in the ongoing season as they earlier faced defeats against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

“It was really hot today. Plan was simple. The numbers guys pulled up a few permutations and combinations. They said if we chase this before 14 overs it gives us the best chance. So the plan was clear and I had the licence to go from ball 1,” said Rahul in the post-match presentation.

“[It was] one of those days when it comes off when you have complete clarity. All of the them hit the middle of the bat,” he added.

Here’s how Twitter reacted on PBKS’ thumping win over CSK:

TAGS: , , , , ,

CATEGORY: IPL, Punjab Kings, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement