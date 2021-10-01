Twitter Reactions: KL Rahul, Shahrukh Khan keep Punjab Kings’ alive with dramatic win over KKR

KL Rahul’s brilliant half-century and Shahrukh Khan’s sensational cameo powered Punjab Kings (PBKS) to a five-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a tense chase in Dubai. With this win, PBKS also kept their hopes alive for the playoffs berth in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Earlier, PBKS skipper Rahul won the toss and put KKR to bat first. After Shubman Gill’s departure in the third over, Venkatesh Iyer (67 off 49) and Rahul Tripathi (34 off 26), then Nitish Rana (31 off 18) put Eoin Morgan & Co. in a commanding position, reaching 165/7 in their stipulated 20 overs.

For Punjab, Arshdeep Singh claimed three wickets while Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami produced economical spells.

Here’s is how Twitter reacted:

Shahrukh Khan hits a winning six against Shahrukh Khan's team #KKRvPBKS — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) October 1, 2021

Man of the Match ➡️ KL RAHUL! ❤️ — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) October 1, 2021

Sharukh Khan wins a game for Preity Zinta's side! It's all written. 🙂 — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 1, 2021

What a great news it will be for India if @klrahul11 goes to World Cup with the Orange cap. Well done captain for leading from the front. #KKRvPBKS — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 1, 2021

If SRK cannot digest this defeat, Preity can send a Zinetac. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) (@ovshake42) October 1, 2021