Twitter Reactions: KL Rahul, Shahrukh Khan keep Punjab Kings’ alive with dramatic win over KKR

  • KL Rahul played a captain's knock against KKR on Friday.

  • Shahrukh Khan's quickfire 22 took Punjab Kings over the finish line.

KL Rahul, Preity Zinta (Pic Source: Twitter)
KL Rahul’s brilliant half-century and Shahrukh Khan’s sensational cameo powered Punjab Kings (PBKS) to a five-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a tense chase in Dubai. With this win, PBKS also kept their hopes alive for the playoffs berth in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Earlier, PBKS skipper Rahul won the toss and put KKR to bat first. After Shubman Gill’s departure in the third over, Venkatesh Iyer (67 off 49) and Rahul Tripathi (34 off 26), then Nitish Rana (31 off 18) put Eoin Morgan & Co. in a commanding position, reaching 165/7 in their stipulated 20 overs.

For Punjab, Arshdeep Singh claimed three wickets while Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami produced economical spells.

Here’s is how Twitter reacted:

 

