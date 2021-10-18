Twitter Reactions: Scotland upset Bangladesh with a thrilling win in T20 World Cup 2021

  • Scotland stun Bangladesh in a T20 World Cup thriller.

  • Chris Greaves powered the Scots to victory.

Scotland beat Bangladesh by 6 runs (Pic Source: Twitter)
On the opening day of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, Scotland produced one of the biggest upsets, toppling Bangladesh by six runs in a thrilling encounter at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Oman.

After being put in to bat first, the Scots were 53/6 at one point, but an all-round show from Chris Greaves and a combined bowling performance guided them to victory.

Greaves, playing just his second T20I, smashed 28-ball 46 and took his side to a respectable total of 140/9.

In reply, Bangladesh were stopped at 134 for seven in their allotted quota of 20 overs.

The Mahmudullah-led side could score just 25 runs in the powerplay, losing Soumya Sarkar and Liton Das for five each. Mushfiqur Rahman struck back-to-back sixes over leg-side off Michael Leask in the ninth over to build momentum in the chase.

Soon, Greaves struck with his first ball of the over, Shakib Al Hasan was caught in the deep for 20, and his side eventually secured victory by six runs.

This was Scotland’s second win at the World Cup stage in 22 games; however, their second in two matches after beating Hong Kong in their final fixture at the 2016 T20 World Cup.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

