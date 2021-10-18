Twitter Reactions: Scotland upset Bangladesh with a thrilling win in T20 World Cup 2021

On the opening day of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, Scotland produced one of the biggest upsets, toppling Bangladesh by six runs in a thrilling encounter at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Oman.

After being put in to bat first, the Scots were 53/6 at one point, but an all-round show from Chris Greaves and a combined bowling performance guided them to victory.

Greaves, playing just his second T20I, smashed 28-ball 46 and took his side to a respectable total of 140/9.

In reply, Bangladesh were stopped at 134 for seven in their allotted quota of 20 overs.

The Mahmudullah-led side could score just 25 runs in the powerplay, losing Soumya Sarkar and Liton Das for five each. Mushfiqur Rahman struck back-to-back sixes over leg-side off Michael Leask in the ninth over to build momentum in the chase.

Soon, Greaves struck with his first ball of the over, Shakib Al Hasan was caught in the deep for 20, and his side eventually secured victory by six runs.

This was Scotland’s second win at the World Cup stage in 22 games; however, their second in two matches after beating Hong Kong in their final fixture at the 2016 T20 World Cup.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Bangladesh came into the World Cup having won a T20 series vs Australia,NZ & Zimbabwe. Credit to Scotland for playing superbly & more importantly being so good in the field. — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) October 17, 2021

Scotland have got this World Cup to a lightening start. To beat a bigger team is a big deal, to do so after being 53 for 6 at the halfway mark is sensational #BANvSCO — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) October 17, 2021

Scotland beat Bangladesh! Not an upset. In-form side beats a side looking for conditions in their favour to win. To come from being 53/6 to post that score and then bowl that well. Well played Scotland. Chris Greaves was the hero of the day for them. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 17, 2021

What a remarkable performance by Scotland!! Bangladeshi batters lost the game in the early overs. Scotland now have a 100% win record against Bangladesh in T20Is. #T20WorldCup — Saif Hasnat (@saifhasnat) October 17, 2021

That is some win for @CricketScotland . From 53 for 6. They’ve been a very competitive team for a few years now. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) October 17, 2021

Even better for Scotland than them beating Bangladesh is winning while far from their best. To win from 53-6 against world no 6 team is a special effort — Tim Wigmore (@timwig) October 17, 2021

What a night for you, @CricketScotland. The bowling and catching in the last few overs was top class. To come.back from where you were is so creditable. Look forward to watching more of you. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 17, 2021

Dashami for @BCBtigers this will hurt. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 17, 2021

That is a seriously impressive effort with the ball by Scotland. Bangladesh were strangled from the first over and despite that last over hitting, never really looked like getting the runs. Brilliant win for the Scots #T20WorldCup — Rob Johnston (@RobJ_Cricket) October 17, 2021

Day one and already a giant killing. Scotland pull off a sensational win over Bangladesh – with South Africa-born and raised Chris Greaves playing a starring role. — Derek Alberts (@derekalberts1) October 17, 2021