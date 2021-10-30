Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina and other cricketers mourn actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s sudden demise

The sudden demise of South Indian actor Puneeth Rajkumar left the entire cricket fraternity in shock. Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag is also heartbroken and condoled the actor’s sudden demise.

‘Power Star’ Puneeth, 46, suffered a heart attack while working out at the gym on Friday morning. He breathed his last at the Vikram Hospital in Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru.

Sehwag took to Twitter to mourn Puneeth’s death.

“Saddened to hear about the passing away of #PuneethRajkumar. Warm, and humble, his passing away is a great blow to Indian cinema. May his soul attain sadgati. Om Shanti,” wrote Sehwag.

Puneeth will be cremated on Sunday (October 30) with full state honours. Thousands of fans thronged to the Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru to pay last respects to their idol.

Former India international and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star batsman Suresh Raina also expressed his heartfelt condolences to Puneeth’s family.

“Deeply saddened to hear about #PuneethRajkumar Ji’s demise. My heartfelt condolences to his family, may his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti,” tweeted Raina.

Here’s how other cricketers reacted:

Saddened to hear about the passing of #PuneethRajkumar a very versatile actor not to mention a vibrant dancer in South Indian films #ripPuneethrajkumar

Shocked to hear about the demise of #PuneethRajkumar .

Deeply saddened to hear on the passing of #PuneethRajkumar Condolences &

Prayers for his family and friends

