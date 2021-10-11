WATCH: Australian skipper Meg Lanning gets out hit wicket during 3rd T20I against India

Australian captain Meg Lanning got out due to one of the unluckiest dismissals in cricket in the recently concluded third T20I against India at Carrara Oval in Queensland on Sunday. The Aussie skipper hit the stumps while batting and lost her prized scalp.

It all happened during the seventh over of Australia’s innings bowled by left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad. On the last ball, Gayakwad bowled a short delivery asking for trouble.

Lanning saw the opportunity and connected the ball well that ran away to the fence for a four. But little did she know that while attempting to play the attacking shot, Lanning ended up hitting the stumps and was declared hit wicket.

“She would be devastated, she smoked that for four. It’s gone for four. The skipper, who was looking in great touch, has registered a boundary which will have to be removed. What a disaster for the skipper,” said former Australian cricketer Brad Hodge in the commentary for Fox Cricket.

Here is the video:

Meg Lanning's out hit wicket! Don't see that too often #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/SlhLeeoXq0 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) October 10, 2021

In the game, Lanning could only score 14, but opener Beth Mooney and tailender Tahlia McGrath shined with the bat to help the hosts reach a respectable total. Mooney continued her golden form, smashing yet another half-century. She scored 61 off 43 balls with the help of 10 boundaries. Similarly, McGrath chipped in with a valuable 44 from 31 down the order as Australia posted 149/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

In reply, the visitors could only manage to reach 135/6 in 20 overs, losing the contest by 14 runs. Smriti Mandhana contributed well, with a crucial fifty at the top. She scored 52 off 49 deliveries with the help of eight boundaries. But the middle-order failed to chip in as India fell 14 runs short of the total and lost the T20I series 2-0.