WATCH: Shafali Verma hits the bullseye to see-off Annabel Sutherland in WBBL 2021 opener

Indian star Shafali Verma impressed one and all with her fielding skills in the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 – Australia’s domestic T20 league.

In the opening game of WBBL 2021 between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars, Shafali produced a phenomenal run-out to get rid of Melbourne opener Annabel Sutherland.

It all happened on the last ball of the sixth over bowled by skipper Ellyse Perry. The right-armer bowled a short delivery to Elyse Villani, who pulled it towards short mid-wicket, where Shafali was positioned.

Sutherland, on the non-striker end, tried to take a run but was sent back by Villani. However, Shafali saw the opportunity and successfully hit the stumps. She had only one stump to aim for and managed to hit the bullseye.

Here is the video:

Sutherland was sent back for 14 off 19 deliveries as the Stars were reduced to 49/1. Villani and captain Meg Lanning then took charge and formed an unbeaten 50 runs partnership for the second wicket to take their team’s total to 99. The match was reduced to 11 overs per side due to rain.

Villani (unbeaten 54) smashed a crucial half-century for Stars, while Lanning made 23 not out.

In reply, the Sixers chased down the target in 10.2 overs, thanks to opening batter Alyssa Healy. She played a match-winning knock of 57 runs from 27 deliveries with the help of 11 boundaries.

Shafali, meanwhile, failed to impress with the bat. The 17-year-old only score 8 runs before being cleaned up by Sutherland.