WATCH: Shardul Thakur’s birthday celebration after CSK defeat KKR in IPL 2021 final

‘Best birthday gift ever,’ this is how Chennai Super Kings (CSK) seamer Shardul Thakur reacted after his side won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 title in Dubai on Friday, October 15.

The ‘Man with a golden arm’ helped CSK beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 27 runs in IPL 2021 final to clinch their fourth title. The Eoin Morgan-led side made a flying start while chasing the CSK total of 192/3. KKR openers Venkatesh Iyer (50) and Shubman Gill (51) added 91 runs for the first wicket in just 10.3 overs.

However, Thakur came into bag two wickets in an over, bringing the Super Kings back in the game. As soon as the two wickets fell, it was a domino effect, and the remaining KKR batters perished one after another.

Soon after the victory celebration, CSK players and support staff celebrated Thakur’s 30th birthday in the dressing room. From captain MS Dhoni to teammates Suresh Raina, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravindra Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad were seen with cold drinks glasses in their hands, pouring it on the birthday boy.

The official Twitter handle of CSK has shared the video of the same and captioned it as: “Go Shardhool… It’s your B’day!”

Here’s the video:

Although Thakur failed to make a mark with the bat in IPL 2021, he ended up with 21 wickets in 16 matches.

After some fine all-round performances in India jersey in Australia and England, Thakur was rewarded with a call-up for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The Palghar-born was recently named Axar Patel’s replacement in the 15-member Team India squad by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).