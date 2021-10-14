Women’s Big Bash League 2021: Schedule, Squads, Broadcast & Live Streaming Details

The seventh season of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) is set to begin from Thursday (October 14), with the final to be played on November 27.

The T20 extravaganza will feature 59 matches spread out over 45 days.

This year, as many as eight Indian players will be participating in the WBBL, which is the most number of overseas players from a country in this season, followed by six players from South Africa and four from England while a pair from New Zealand and one each from Ireland and Sri Lanka.

WBBL|07 Complete schedule (all timings IST):

October 14

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars, Blundstone Arena, Hobart, 2:10 PM

October 16

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes, Blundstone Arena, Hobart, 10:10 AM

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers, Blundstone Arena, Hobart, 1:35 PM

October 17

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat, Blundstone Arena, Hobart, 4:45 AM

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers, Blundstone Arena, Hobart, 8:10 AM

October 19

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes, Blundstone Arena, Hobart, 7:55 AM

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers, Blundstone Arena, Hobart, 11:20 AM

October 20

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers, Blundstone Arena, Hobart, 7:55 AM

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers, Blundstone Arena, Hobart, 11:20 AM

October 23

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Invermay Park, Launceston, 4:45 AM

Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat, Invermay Park, Launceston, 8:30 AM

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers, UTAS, Launceston, 10:10 AM

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades, UTAS, Launceston, 1:35 PM

October 24

Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat, Invermay Park, Launceston, 4:45 AM

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades, UTAS, Launceston, 8:10 AM

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder, UTAS, Launceston, 11:45 AM

October 26

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder, UTAS, Launceston, 7:55 AM

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat, UTAS, Launceston, 11:20 AM

October 27

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades, UTAS, Launceston, 7:55 AM

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars, UTAS, Launceston, 11:20 AM

October 30

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers, Lilac Hill Park, Perth, 7:55 AM

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars, UTAS, Launceston, 10:35 AM

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers, Lilac Hill Park, Perth, 11:20 AM

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes, UTAS, Launceston, 2 PM

October 31

Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes, UTAS, Launceston, 4:45 AM

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades, Lilac Hill Park, Perth, 7:55 AM

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars, UTAS, Launceston, 8:10 AM

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, Lilac Hill Park, Perth, 11:20 AM

November 3

Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes, WACA Ground, Perth, 7:55 AM

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers, WACA Ground, Perth, 11:20 AM

November 6

Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat, Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, 4:45 AM

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers, Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, 8:10 AM

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes, WACA Ground, Perth, 11:20 AM

November 7

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 4:45 AM

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 8:10 AM

Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers, WACA Ground, Perth, 11:20 AM

November 9

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat, Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, 9:05 AM

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder, Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, 12:30 PM

November 10

Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers, Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, 7:55 AM

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers, Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, 11:20 AM

November 11

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers, Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, 7:55 AM

November 13

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars, Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, 11:20 AM

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 10:10 AM

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 1:35 PM

November 14

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 4:45 AM

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 8:10 AM

November 17

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers, Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, 10:10 AM

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 1:35 PM

November 19

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 10:10 AM

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 1:35 PM

November 20

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 4:45 AM

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 8:10 AM

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 10:10 AM

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 1:35 PM

November 21

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 4:45 AM

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 8:10 AM

November 24

Team No. 3 vs Team No. 4

November 25

Team No. 2 vs Winner of first knockout

November 27

Final

Squads:

Brisbane Heat

Jess Jonassen (c), Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Poonam Yadav, Zoe Cooke, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Kimmince, Mikayla Hinkley, Charli Knott, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll

Adelaide Strikers

Darcie Brown, Tahlia McGrath (c), Megan Schutt, Dane van Niekerk, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemma Barsby, Nell Bryson-Smith, Sarah Coyte, Meagan Dixon, Katie Mack, Tegan McPharlin, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Annie O’Neil, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Hobart Hurricanes

Rachel Priest (c), Nicola Carey, Tayla Vlaeminck, Mignon du Preez, Richa Ghosh, Angelina Genford, Maisy Gibson, Ruth Johnston, Sasha Moloney, Chloe Rafferty, Amy Smith, Molly Strano, Naomi Stalenberg, Belinda Vakarewa, Rachel Trenaman

Melbourne Stars

Meg Lanning (c), Annabel Sutherland, Maia Bouchier, Kim Garth, Linsey Smith, Lucy Cripps, Maddy Darke, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Georgia Gall, Anna Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Erin Osborne, Elyse Villani

Melbourne Renegades

Sophie Molineux (c), Georgia Wareham, Eve Jones, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Makinley Blows, Josie Dooley, Jess Duffin, Ellen Falconer, Holly Ferling, Poppy Gardner, Ella Hayward, Carly Leeson, Rhiann O’Donnell, Courtney Webb

Sydney Thunder

Rachael Haynes, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Issy Wong, Sam Bates, Hannah Darlington (c), Jessica Davidson, Corinne Hall, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Kate Peterson, Olivia Porter, Lauren Smith, Tahlia Wilson

Perth Scorchers

Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney, Chamari Athapathu, Marizanne Kapp, Samantha Betts, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Ashley Day, Amy Edgar, Heather Graham, Lisa Griffith, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo

Sydney Sixers

Ellyse Perry (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Jade Allen, Nicole Bolton, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Emma Hughes, Matilda Lugg, Angela Reakes, Claire Moore.

Telecast and Live streaming details: