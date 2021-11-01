Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan ruled out of remaining T20 World Cup 2021

In a massive setback for Bangladesh, their star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the remaining ICC Men’s T20I World Cup 2021, taking place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“Shakib sustained a left lower hamstring strain while fielding during the match against the West Indies,” the team’s doctor, Debashis Chowdhury, said in a statement. “He is ruled out from participation in the last two matches of the tournament and until further review.”

Shakib scored 131 runs and picked up 11 wickets in six games that he played in the multi-nation tournament before suffering a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said it would not call up a replacement for Shakib.

Bangladesh are currently at the bottom of Group 1 points table, where England dominate at the top with three consecutive victories. Bangladesh have two more games left in their campaign and are almost out of the race for the semifinals.

However, depending on various permutations and combinations, they still have a chance to make it to the final four after the conclusion of Super-12 stage.

Bangladesh will next face South Africa on Tuesday (November 2) and take on Australia in their last group stage match on Thursday (November 4).