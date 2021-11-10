BCCI announces India A squad for upcoming South Africa tour

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced India A squad for the upcoming tour of South Africa. India A will play three four-day matches on the tour, starting from November 23.

The India ‘A’ squad picked by All-India Senior Selection Committee has some capped players of the senior Indian team, IPL sensations, and a few exceptionally talented young domestic cricketers.

Priyank Panchal has been named captain of the 14-member squad, including some known players like Prithvi Shaw, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, K Gowtham and Rahul Chahar.

Middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan was also selected in the squad with all-rounder Baba Aparajith and opener Abhimanyu Easwaran.

The selectors even gave chance to 21-year-old speedster Umran Malik and seam bolwer Ishan Porel.

Upendra Yadav will take over the keeping role.

India A squad for South Africa tour:

Priyank Panchal (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Baba Aparajith, Upendra Yadav (wicketkeeper), K Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Umran Malik, Ishan Porel, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

Fixtures of India A tour of South Africa 2021: