Eoin Morgan surpasses MS Dhoni, Asghar Afghan to become the most successful captain in T20Is

In last night’s thriller at the T20 World Cup 2021, England beat Sri Lanka and virtually sealed a place for the semi-finals. With this win, Morgan became the most successful skipper of all time in the men’s T20 international with 43 wins.

The England skipper achieved this record in 67 games by surpassing both Asghar Afghan and MS Dhoni, who had 42 wins in 52 and 72 matches respectively.

The 35-year-old Morgan took charge of England’s ODI team in 2014 and led them in the 2015 Cricket World Cup for the first time. He is one of the most successful captains of England cricket and the leading run-scorer in the T20s. Also, he is the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Middlesex in the T20 Blast, and London Spirit in The Hundred.

Morgan began his international career with Ireland and took full-time charge of team England in 2015. He is the first player to score a century in ODIs for two nations.

Morgan also holds the England record of making the fastest half-century in ODIs and registering 17 sixes in an innings against Afghanistan in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is the only England skipper to score more than 4 ODI centuries in a World Cup.

He also leads the run-charts for England in white-ball cricket with 6957 ODI runs (223 matches) and 2367 T20I runs from 68 matches.