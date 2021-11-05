From Sachin Tendulkar to Rashid Khan: Cricket fraternity extend wishes to Virat Kohli on his birthday

Indian captain Virat Kohli is celebrating his 33rd birthday today (November 5). The cricket fraternity, including former and current players, extended their best wishes to the run-machine of Indian cricket.

Kohli is currently captaining the Indian team in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 in United Arab Emirates (UAE). He is the leading run-scorer in international cricket when it comes to batters from the current era. The Delhi-lad has scored 23,159 runs in 443 matches.

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar wished Kohli on his birthday. He took to Twitter and wrote: “Many happy returns of the day @imVkohli Wishing you a wonderful year ahead full of success, happiness and good health.”

Former opener Virender Sehwag penned down a motivational wish for the India captain who is facing tough times as a skipper.

“Tough times don’t last long, tough people do. A once in a generation player wishing @imVkohli a very happy birthday and a great year ahead. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli,” tweeted Sehwag.

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj shared snapshots of some best memories with Kohli and termed the Indian skipper as ‘King’ while wishing him.

“Not everyone is as lucky as me to be blessed with a elder brother like you. Thank you so much for coming into my life and standing by my side through thick and thin. I hope you get all that you truly deserve. Happy Birthday, king @imVkohli,” tweeted Siraj.

Afghanistan superstar Rashid Khan wrote: “Wish you a very happy birthday and have a blessed year ahead @imVkohli Bhai.”

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina extended his best wishes to Kohli and urged him to keep making the country proud.

“Happy Birthday, skipper @imVkohli Wishing you all the success and love. Keep inspiring the younger generations with your game in cricket and make your country more proud! #HappyBirthdayViratKohli” Raina wrote on Twitter.

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer shared a throwback picture with Kohli and wrote: “Wishing a very happy birthday to @imVkohli, have a great day and year ahead #MajorThrowback #HappyBirthdayViratKohli.”

Here are some more birthday wishes:

As his name suggests, he's meant for big things in life!

23,159 intl. runs & going strong 💪

Most Test wins as Indian captain 👍

Happiest Birthday @imVkohli Bhai 🥳

May the passion and fire in you keep growing… looking forward to many such partnerships with you 🤩

