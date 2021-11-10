Glenn Maxwell unsure of featuring in forthcoming Pakistan tour due to wedding plans

Glenn Maxwell is unsure about his participation in Australia’s forthcoming tour of Pakistan, scheduled next year in the March-April window. He and his fiancee Vini Raman have planned to get married during that period. The Aussie all-rounder admitted that he cannot delay his marriage further.

Maxwell got engaged with his longtime girlfriend Vini in March 2020. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were forced to postpone their wedding multiple times.

Australia to tour Pakistan after 24 years

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday confirmed that Australia will tour their country next year. Surprisingly, the Australian team head coach Justin Langer scored a century in the second Test during his last visit to Pakistan in 1998.

The forthcoming series includes three Test matches as part of the World Test Championship, three ODIs and one T20I.

“It pleases me no end that we’ll be engaged in a three-Test match series, connoisseurs delight,” Ramiz Raja said in a statement.

“Australia are one of the high-performing sides, and them playing in our backyard for the first time after a gap of 24 years will be a special treat for the fans.

“Likewise, it will be a great opportunity for the Australia cricketers to not only play at our iconic venues but also feel and enjoy the respect, love and hospitality that this great country offers, something which most of their previous generation of cricketers missed out by playing offshore,” he added.

The announcement was made ahead of Pakistan’s clash with Australia in the ongoing T20 World Cup semifinals on November 11.

However, the tour is yet to be confirmed by Cricket Australia (CA) as they will have a look at the security protocols later this year.

Earlier, Australian Test skipper Tim Paine admitted on SEN radio that few players might not be comfortable travelling to Pakistan for the multi-format tour.