Not winning a World Cup doesn’t make Virat Kohli a bad captain: Clive Lloyd

India’s campaign in the ongoing T20 World Cup ended on a low note as the Men in Blue couldn’t qualify for the semi-finals stage of the competition. The pre-tournament favourites were knocked out in the Super 12 stage after facing two big defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand.

Kohli’s dream to win an ICC trophy as skipper remained disgruntled after his bid to T20 captaincy stint.

However, in modern-day cricket, Kohli has some impressive numbers in T20 cricket. In the same light, West Indies legendary skipper Sir Clive Llyod has shared his thoughts on Kohli’s captaincy.

The 77-year-old skipper stated that though Kohli has not won any World Cup, he has done extremely well for Team India. Lloyd added that Kohli gave expectational service to his country, and people who have been talking about his batting, will witness the best of him in coming days.

“The point is he has done extremely well for India over the years. He probably didn’t win a World Cup but that doesn’t make him a bad captain. He has been a tremendous servant for the Indian team and will continue to do so for years to come. People have been talking about his batting and I am sure will witness the best of Kohli with the bat,” Llyod told News Nine.

He also believes India is still one of the best teams in T20 circuit.

“Well, they didn’t play at their best in the first two matches against Pakistan and New Zealand. Nonetheless, they still remain one of the best teams in T20 circuit. They have done exceedingly well in ODIs, T20Is, and Test cricket. They play tough and I am sure they will make a great comeback in the next cycle,” added LIyod.