“On public demand, I’ll be back on the pitch hopefully in February”: Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh, former team India all-rounder and hero of the 2011 World Cup, has hinted about his comeback on the cricket field in February next year.

On Tuesday, the 39-year old posted a clip of his final century for India where he smashed 150 runs against England in Cuttack. He posted a video about his possible comeback with the song “Teri Mitti” in the background.

“God decides your destiny !! On public demand, il be back on the pitch hopefully in February! Ain’t nothing like this feeling! Thank you for your love and wishes to mean a lot to me! Keep supporting 🇮🇳 it’s our team and a true fan will show his or her support in tough times #jaihind,” he captioned the video.

Yuvraj made his international debut against Kenya in 2000 and played his last international match against West Indies in 2017. The southpaw was part of India’s winning team at the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup. For his exceptional contribution in the 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj was awarded the ‘Player of the series.

He announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in June 2019. There were talks about his comeback in domestic cricket for Punjab, but he was not allowed to do so.

After his retirement, Yuvraj played several franchise leagues around the world. He participated in Global T20 Canada, Abu Dhabi T10 League, and charity-based competitions like the Road Safety World Series.

Yuvraj played 58 T20Is, 304 ODIs and 40 Tests for India, scoring 1177, 8701 and 1900 runs. He is one of those players who have hit six sixes in an over in T20 internationals.