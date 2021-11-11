Pakistan squad for Bangladesh T20I series announced

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced an 18-man squad for the series against Bangladesh after the T20 World Cup. The three T20Is will be followed by two Test matches.

The squad picked by selectors is almost the same as in the ongoing 2021 T20 World Cup except for Mohammad Hafeez, who opted out for the tour. The veteran all-rounder wanted to give a chance to younger batters to perform and gain international experience. He had a discussion with Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim before making his decision.

Iftikhar Ahmed has been named in place of Hafeez. Ahmed has played 13 T20Is for his national team and scored 216 runs.

Fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani and leg-spinner Usman Qadir, who are a part of the ongoing T20 World Cup reserves, were also selected for the Bangladesh tour.

All matches of the T20I series will take place in Dhaka on November 19, 20 and 22 respectively.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh tour:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain) Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir

Meanwhile, in the ongoing T20 World Cup, Pakistan remained unbeaten in Group 2, including their maiden victory over India. The Men in Green are all set to play the second semi-final against Australia on Thursday, November 11.