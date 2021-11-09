Pakistan Television sends Rs 100 million defamation notice to Shoaib Akhtar

Pakistan Television (PTV) has sent Rs 100 million defamation notice to former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar after he walked out of a show for the rude behaviour of host Nauman Niaz.

The incident took place last month on the live PTV sports show ‘Game on hai’, where Akhtar was present alongside David Gower and Viv Richards. Akhtar gave credit to Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars for discovering fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf after Pakistan’s victory over New Zealand in the Super 12 stage match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021.

Reacting to Akhtar’s statement, host Niaz said: “You’re being a little rude and I don’t want to say this, but if you’re being over smart, you can go. I am saying this on air.”

Soon, Akhtar left the show and while storming out, he said: “I am resigning from PTV. The way I have been treated on national TV; I don’t think I should be sitting here right now.”

After the controversial episode, PTV faced a massive financial loss. They accused the former Pakistan speedster of violating the clauses and demanded Rs 100 million as damages along with Rs 33,33,000, which is equivalent to a three-month salary of the organisation.

“As per clause 22, both sides shall have right to terminate his agreement by serving three months’ written notice or payment in lieu thereof. Whereas, Shoaib Akhtar resigned on air on October 26 which has resulted into huge financial losses to PTV,” the notice to Akhtar read.

“You also left Dubai during T20 World Cup transmission without any prior information to PTVC management. Besides, appearance on an Indian TV show along with Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, also caused irreparable losses to PTV,” it further stated.

Akhtar responded to the defamation notice on social media and will now take help from his lawyers. Expressing his disappointment on Twitter, he wrote: “Utterly Disappointed. After miserably failing to safeguard my respect & repute while i was working for PTV, they have now sent me a Recovery Notice. I am a fighter & will not give up & fight this legal battle. My lawyer @SalmanKNiazi1 will take this forward according to law.”

https://twitter.com/shoaib100mph/status/1457380219011076100