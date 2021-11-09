RCB appoint Sanjay Bangar as head coach for IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have appointed Sanjay Bangar as head coach for the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He will take over the duties from Mike Hesson, who will remain as RCB’s Director of Cricket. Incidentally, the former New Zealand coach took over the additional role of head coach for the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

Speaking about Bangar’s appointment as head coach, Prathmesh Mishra, RCB Chairman, said: “RCB has been committed to its philosophy of supporting and grooming talents from within the team and appointing Sanjay Bangar is the reflection of that belief. Sanjay Bangar has been part of our support staff as a batting consultant and brings a wealth of experience, both as a player and batting coach, having worked extensively with the Indian cricket team. Sanjay has been chosen to be the head coach following a rigorous and robust selection procedure. We are confident that he will be able to bring his experience to the fore and maximize the potential of the squad. I congratulate Sanjay on this appointment and wish him all the best as we embark on this new chapter.”

Meanwhile, Bangar – who has previously worked with the franchise as a batting consultant – said he would like to work towards fulfilling RCB’s dream of winning an IPL trophy.

“It’s an honour and great opportunity to serve such a great franchise in the capacity of head coach. I have worked with some exceptional and talented members in the squad and can’t wait to take this team to the next level. There’s a lot of work that needs to be done with the IPL Mega Auctions and the season following it, but I’m sure that together with the continued support of the management and the support staff, we can deliver the goods and bring cheer to our fans across the globe.

“Our work has already begun in terms auction strategy. I would like to assure each of the RCB fans that we are committed to build a strong squad and we are committed to fulfil the long cherished dream of winning an IPL trophy,” Bangar said.