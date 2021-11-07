Renowned cricket coach Tarak Sinha breathes his last after a prolonged battle with cancer

The Dronacharya awardee Tarak Sinha breathed his last on Saturday after a prolonged battle with lung cancer. The 71-year-old was battling cancer for a while and recently had multiple organ failures.

Tarak was the fifth Indian cricket coach after Sunita Sharma, Gurcharan Singh, Desh Prem Azad and Ramakant Achrekar to receive Dronacharya Award in 2018.

The legendary cricket coach was the founder of The Sonnet Club, where he trained players across generations. He had trained some of the known cricketers who presented India internationally. The list comprises players like Aakash Chopra, Shikhar Dhawan, Ashish Nehra, Sanjeev Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Anjum Chopra, Surender Khanna, Randhir Singh, Raman Lamba, Manoj Prabhakar, Ajay Sharma, K.P. Bhaskar and Atul Wassan.

Here’s the statement released by Sonnet club after passing away of Mr Sinha:

“It is with a heavy heart we have to share this tragic news of Shri Tarak Sinha, the founder of the Sonnet Club, has left for his heavenly abode at 3 am on Saturday after a brave battle with lung cancer for two months,”

“He has been the soul of Sonnet Cricket Club which has given India and Delhi cricket so many gems.”

“We want to thank each and everyone who has been by his side in these trying times and prayed for his recovery. We also want to appreciate the efforts put in by the doctors in Jaipur and Delhi who worked tirelessly to revive him.”

“Tarak sir’s pride was his students, and his support through this period kept him going. He was only thinking about grooming young talent during this battle. Even at the age of 70, he was enthusiastic about getting to the field and working on young cricketers.

“He was in good spirits till his last breath, believing he could still get up on his feet!”

“It’s a heavy day for all of us at Sonnet Club, the cricket fraternity and most importantly the students who have always seen him as a guardian.”