T20 WC 2021: ‘My mum will give me a hard time’ – Ish Sodhi after being asked to answer a question in Hindi

On Sunday (October 31), New Zealand defeated India for the fourth time straight in World Cup matches.

The Kiwis are performing consistently in all formats.

In their last match, the Black Caps managed to restrict India to their lowest-ever first innings total in the T20 World Cup. They then chased the set target of 111 runs with 33 balls to spare.

All credit goes to the bowling department of New Zealand, which knocked down the Indian batting lineup. Ish Sodhi took two important wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and sealed the ‘Player of the Match’ award. All in all, the Kane Williamson-led side mocked the Indian total and defeated one of the biggest contenders in the multi-team tournament.

During the post-match presentation, Sodhi mentioned that the wicket was different from the one in Sharjah. He added that using spinners at the crucial points was a part of their plan. The wrist-spinner gave full credit to the team and is looking forward to the next game.

At the presser, one of the journalists also asked Sodhi: “How should a cricketer adapt to the conditions while bowling first versus bowling second? Can he answer the question in Hindi?”

To which he replied: “My Hindi is gonna be tested here, sir. I think if my mum is watching this and if I say something slightly wrong, she would give me a hard time about it. So, I will answer in English this time around but hopefully, I can develop my Hindi better.”