T20 WC: Cricket fans & experts react as third umpire ‘robs’ Ravindra Jadeja from claiming a sensational catch

  • Netizens hailed Ravindra Jadeja for his top-class fielding against Aghanistan.

  • India outclassed Afghanistan in a Super 12 encounter of T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Ravindra Jadeja's attempt to catch the ball (Pic Source: Twitter)
Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who is known for his top-class fielding, displayed yet another show of outstanding athleticism to mesmerise his fans and the cricket fraternity during a T20 World Cup match against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (November 3).

Afghanistan were 126/6 in the penultimate over of the mammoth run chase when Karim Janat attempted a wild slog off Indian pacer Mohammed Shami.

Jadeja steamed in from the boundary rope and claimed a stunning diving catch just inches above the turf – or so he thought.

“What a beauty!” said former Zimbabwe cricketer Pommie Mbangwa in the commentary.

“You can tell by the celebrations just how good it is. It’s an incredible catch.”

The decision was sent for a review to third umpire Aleem Dar with a soft signal of ‘out’. After looking at the several slow-motion replays, Dar overturned the on-field umpires call and deemed the batter ‘not-out’.

Replays showed that the ball was between Jadeja’s fingers before his hands hit the ground, but Dar believed the ball also made contact with the turf.

“The ball is hitting the ground. I’ve made my decision,” said Dar before displaying his call on the big screen.

Jadeja and Indian skipper Virat Kohli seemed unhappy with the third umpire’s decision.

“He can’t believe it, Ravi Jadeja,” Mbangwa said.

“But I can understand why the TV ump says it isn’t out.

“It’s an absolutely incredible effort, but just as he gets there, he doesn’t quite have it in hand, and it’s sort of between the fingers.

“It seems as it hits the ground, the ground helps the ball into the hands. What an effort, what a pity.”

Although Dar’s decision abided by the laws of the game, it couldn’t stop cricket fans and experts from expressing their anger on social media.

Former South African paceman Dale Steyn tweeted: “That’s a tired call Mr Ump.”

England batter Sam Billings wrote: “Thought that was out tbf… Jadeja is ridiculous in the field!”

Former Netherlands star Wesley Barresi posted: “That was a spectacular catch from @imjadeja. How that was called not out is a little unfair!”

Here is how fans reacted:

Talking more about the match, blazing half-centuries by opening batters Rohit Sharma (74) and KL Rahul (69) powered India to 210/2 after being put in to bat. The bowlers then shined with the ball as Afghanistan were restricted to 144/7 in their stipulated 20 overs.

